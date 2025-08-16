"Already better than Tua": NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers scores his first TD during Dolphins-Lions preseason game

Quarterback Quinn Ewers delivered his first highlight in a Miami Dolphins uniform Saturday.He threw a 15-yard touchdown to Theo Wease during a preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions. The third-quarter strike tied the game at 14 and marked a contrast from the struggles of his NFL debut one week earlier.The play came midway through the third quarter when Ewers found Wease up the seam on third-and-8.His quick release beat Detroit’s coverage and Jason Sanders added the extra point to even the score.The NFL’s official account posted the clip on X, fueling reactions from fans.&quot;Already better than Tua,&quot; one user wrote.Lando @LandonRoutonLINKAlready better than Tua&quot;What a daft by Quinn,&quot; another user wrote.&quot;Not going to lie my expectations for him was very low,&quot; another added.More reactions poured in.&quot;Maybe it's not all lost hope with him,&quot; one user wrote.&quot;That's it bro let's win this game,&quot; another user wrote.&quot;Quinn is looking good today,&quot; another added.Quinn Ewers’ throw provided a rebound after his performance against the Chicago Bears in his first preseason outing.According to USA Today, he completed 5 of 18 passes for 91 yards in that game, taking two sacks and losing two fumbles. His passer rating was 48.1.Roster competition intensifies after Quinn Ewers' poor preseason openerNFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: ImagnYahoo Sports reported Friday that Quinn Ewers faced potential cuts. Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic analyzed his Bears' performance.“Ewers was not able to move the ball consistently and often looked rushed with his throws.” Miller said.“He finished the game with a 27.8 completion percentage while taking two sacks, including one on the Dolphins’ final drive as time ticked away. He fumbled twice ... “Ewers didn’t make a strong case for a position on the final 53-man roster, and he needs a quick turnaround to change that.”The Dolphins are also evaluating veteran Zach Wilson, who led two scoring drives against Chicago and applied pressure on Ewers in the competition for backup snaps.Ewers led the Longhorns to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances before slipping to the seventh round of April’s draft.With two preseason games left, Miami coaches will continue weighing whether Ewers is a developmental project worth carrying on the roster.