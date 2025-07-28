"Already better than Tua Tagovailoa" - NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers makes stunning throw past defender at Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins selected Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Dolphins brought him in as a backup for one-time Pro Bowler Tua Tagovailoa. Ewers was fresh off three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns under the guidance of Steve Sarkisian.Ewers has impressed at training camp so far, and a stunning throw past a defender got NFL fans buzzing on X.&quot;Ewers is already better than Tua lol,&quot; one fan said.Another added, &quot;Perfect placement there.&quot;One stated, &quot;He’s our guy!!!!&quot;However, some remain skeptical about Ewers in the lead-up to his rookie campaign.&quot;That’s a pick if dude go up with two hands,&quot; one said.&quot;That’s a pick on Sunday,&quot; another added.Pick if the db could actually jump,&quot; one fan said.The Miami Dolphins have three quarterbacks listed on their depth chart ahead of the 2025 season. Tua Tagovailoa is the most experienced of the bunch, followed by Zach Wilson, and finally Quinn Ewers.The Dolphins are currently in camp, and one of the goals will be to decide the priority backup for Tagovailoa. More stellar showings by Ewers could give him a great chance at being a bona fide QB2 in his first season as a pro.Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers prepare for key 2025 NFL seasonTua Tagovailoa is preparing for his sixth season in the NFL. Tagovailoa entered the league as one of the most hyped players in his class after helping the Alabama Crimson Tide to numerous honors. The left-handed shot caller was expected to lead the Dolphins into a new era of perennial playoff contention.However, the Tua Tagovailoa era has left a lot to be desired in Miami. Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to just two postseason berths, and they've hardly looked competitive come January. Aside from that, Tagovailoa's injury history, particularly with concussions, is a concern.Tagovailoa will look to put up a significantly better showing in 2025, as there have been some rumblings that if he can't make Miami competitive, they may look to move on.Quinn Ewers entered college as one of the best players in high school football. He initially enrolled at the Ohio State Buckeyes before making the switch to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian. Ewers led the Longhorns to three impressive seasons as their starting quarterback.However, injury concerns played a role in his falling to the seventh round of the 2025 draft. He'll now look to prove his suitability in a backup role before potentially getting a chance to start along the line.If he can beat out Zach Wilson for the QB2 role, Quinn Ewers could be in a prime spot to make an impact if Tagovailoa suffers an injury or falters down the stretch.