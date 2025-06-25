“Already in the plans” - Browns QB Dillon Gabriel fires back at haircut critics with IG post

Dillon Gabriel's hairstyle has divided opinions in the NFL with detractors saying he is overdue for a makeover. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns rookie QB addressed their criticisms by confirming that he was planning to visit a barber soon.
"For those saying I needed a haircut, it was already in the plans. Thank you, though. (praying emoji)," Gabriel captioned his Instagram story.
During an exclusive interview with the Cleveland Browns Radio Network after the draft, he had teased the return of the minivan that he drove during his days at Oregon.
A few weeks later in May, Gabriel revealed on the "Keep It Aloha" podcast that he had only been renting the minivan and was "in the process of" buying and owning a vehicle for the first time (segment begins at 41:16 in the video below):
"I've got to keep it a secret, but don't worry. There's probably some fun to it as well. The minivan was fire. People don't understand, the minivan's like legit space. It's efficient. The gas. (It was a hybrid.) I'd fill (up with) gas like, probably ever three weeks, because I lived close to the facility."
ESPN insider opens up on Dillon Gabriel's potential within Browns
The Browns' quarterback competition is among the fiercest in the NFL, with Dillon Gabriel competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.
During the offseason/spring camp, he was observed by many to have had the most first-team reps, but for Field Yates, that does not necessarily mean that he will become the primary starter.
Speaking on ESPN 850 Cleveland's "The Daily Grossi" on Monday, the insider said (from 05:26 in the video below):
“I believe that Dillon Gabriel is the quarterback the Browns think has the better chance of their two rookies to eventually become either a part-time starter or an excellent No. 2 quarterback. I would be surprised if he’s a full-time starter just because there’s not a lot of third-round picks that become full-time starters and have long, successful careers.”
Like his fellow rookies, Gabriel will report for summer camp on July 18. Preseason kicks off at the Carolina Panthers on August 8.
