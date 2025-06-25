“Already in the plans” - Browns QB Dillon Gabriel fires back at haircut critics with IG post

Dillon Gabriel's hairstyle has divided opinions in the NFL with detractors saying he is overdue for a makeover. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns rookie QB addressed their criticisms by confirming that he was planning to visit a barber soon.

"For those saying I needed a haircut, it was already in the plans. Thank you, though. (praying emoji)," Gabriel captioned his Instagram story.

Dillon Gabriel reacts to critics of haircut - via Instagram/@dillongabriel

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an exclusive interview with the Cleveland Browns Radio Network after the draft, he had teased the return of the minivan that he drove during his days at Oregon.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A few weeks later in May, Gabriel revealed on the "Keep It Aloha" podcast that he had only been renting the minivan and was "in the process of" buying and owning a vehicle for the first time (segment begins at 41:16 in the video below):

"I've got to keep it a secret, but don't worry. There's probably some fun to it as well. The minivan was fire. People don't understand, the minivan's like legit space. It's efficient. The gas. (It was a hybrid.) I'd fill (up with) gas like, probably ever three weeks, because I lived close to the facility."

ESPN insider opens up on Dillon Gabriel's potential within Browns

The Browns' quarterback competition is among the fiercest in the NFL, with Dillon Gabriel competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

During the offseason/spring camp, he was observed by many to have had the most first-team reps, but for Field Yates, that does not necessarily mean that he will become the primary starter.

Speaking on ESPN 850 Cleveland's "The Daily Grossi" on Monday, the insider said (from 05:26 in the video below):

“I believe that Dillon Gabriel is the quarterback the Browns think has the better chance of their two rookies to eventually become either a part-time starter or an excellent No. 2 quarterback. I would be surprised if he’s a full-time starter just because there’s not a lot of third-round picks that become full-time starters and have long, successful careers.”

Like his fellow rookies, Gabriel will report for summer camp on July 18. Preseason kicks off at the Carolina Panthers on August 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.