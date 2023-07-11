Alvin Kamara case update: Saints RB's $100,000 bill could provide NFL suspension clarity  

After earlier pleading not guilty in the battery case filed in Nevada, Alvin Kamara has now agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the case.

Per multiple reports, Kamara will plead to a charge of breach of peace. He will also have to do community service and shell out $100,000 towards the victim's medical bills.

Kamara was arrested in the incident during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

A civil lawsuit was then filed against him by Darnell Greene Jr., the man who alleges he was attacked. His lawsuit alleged that Kamara and three other men beat him and stomped on him when he was on the floor unconscious outside the nightclub on the morning of February 5, 2022.

What could a possible Alvin Kamara suspension look like?

An NFL insider told Sportskeeda that Roger Goodell will not go easy on the star running back.

The insider said:

"I know first hand that Roger [Goodell] does not like it when NFL players are in the news for negative reasons and he does not hesitate to suspend guys when they exhibit conduct detrimental to the league. Expect a 4-8 game suspension in this case. … not a matter of if, but when."

While the NFL has not yet made a statement on a possible Alvin Kamara suspension, one could possibly be forthcoming, now that the Saints RB has agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

In any case, the Saints have their RB room covered should Kamara miss most of the season. New Orleans signed former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams for three years earlier this year. Williams led the league with 17 touchdowns last season.

The NFL will likely make a decision once the proceedings are officially settled in a court of law. Until then, the Saints will be in purgatory regarding Kamara's availability for the season.

