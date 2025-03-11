Alvin Kamara defends Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB goes viral for partying on yacht

The Miami Dolphins' offseason is in full swing, and the team is working to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2024 season. Miami went 8-9, battling through injuries to key contributors across its depth chart.

Ad

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games after suffering his third concussion in two years. Tagovailoa returned to help the team attempt a playoff push but was sidelined for the remaining two games of the season.

Fast forward to the offseason, and the Dolphins quarterback is under fire after a clip surfaced of Tagovailoa dancing on a yacht on Monday afternoon and was labeled "extremely out of shape."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara clapped back, defending the Dolphins quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's ... offseason," Kamara tweeted.

The Dolphins quarterback completed a league-best 72.9% of his passes in 2024, throwing for 2,867 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Over his 11 games, he led Miami to a 6-5 record as the starting quarterback.

Miami adds backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa

On day two of NFL free agency, Miami set out to land a serviceable backup to play behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Ad

Former Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson appeared in three games last season, making just one start. Miami brought in Tyler Huntley to replace Thompson, and the Pro Bowler appeared in five games, racking up a 2-3 record.

The Dolphins ultimately elected to look in a new direction behind Tua Tagovailoa, bringing in former Denver Broncos quarterback and the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Zach Wilson.

Wilson sat behind rookie phenom Bo Nix for the entirety of the 2024 campaign but battled the talented first-year quarterback for the starting job in camp, posting a noticeable effort. He also flashed during the preseason, suiting up in all three games. He completed 63.6% of his passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns without an interception during the 2024 preseason. Miami landed the 25-year-old on a one-year, $6 million deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.