By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 02, 2025 14:59 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty
Alvin Kamara shares 1-word reaction after Saints release All-Pro J.T. Gray in surprising move (image credit: getty)

The New Orleans Saints released All-Pro special teamer J.T. Gray on Monday. Saints star running back Alvin Kamara caught wind of the news and reacted to it on X.

"wtf," Kamara tweeted.
Kamara and Gray spent seven years together with the team, and the franchise's decision may have rubbed Kamara the wrong way. New Orleans drafted Kamara in the third round in 2017, while Gray joined as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the 2018 draft. The duo has been a mainstay with the Saints since.

New Orleans hasn't made the postseason in four years, and its fans are hoping its latest decision will favor its chances in the long haul. However, releasing a beloved member of the team may have had a negative effect in the locker room.

What's next for Alvin Kamara and J.T. Gray?

Alvin Kamara is entering his ninth season with the New Orleans Saints. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league due to his catching and rushing ability. Kamara was just 50 yards shy last season of recording 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his NFL career. However, a groin injury forced him miss the last three games of the campaign.

Kamara enters the upcoming season looking to recapture his Pro Bowl form. A lot will be expected of him due to the Saints' weakness at quarterback and the likelihood of the team operating a run-heavy offense. Kamara and his team will start their campaign with a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

J. T. Gray was one of the leaders of New Orleans. The former undrafted free agent thrived in the special teams department and amassed three All-Pro nods.

Gray is a competent safety and one of the better special teamers in the league. He shouldn't be short of offers ahead of the 2025 regular season. Gray could contribute to a franchise with playoff aspirations, and potentially meet his former team along the way.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
