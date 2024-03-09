"Always grateful": Derrick Henry bids Titans fans goodbye as 4x Pro Bowler set to test free agency

With what appears to be a heartfelt farewell speech, Derrick Henry addressed Tennessee Titans fans on Friday.

Henry thanked them for their steadfast support during the team's final regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 30-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner acknowledged the ups and downs of the eight years he spent with the team, expressing gratitude for the best eight years of his life.

"I love every Titans fan. Y'all have made my NFL dream fun as hell over the years. Always appreciative of your support," Henry tweeted.

With his 2020 2,000-yard rushing season and other contributions, Derrick Henry has cemented his place in Tennessee history as one of the team's all-time greats.

After becoming a premier backfield player for the Titans in 2019, Henry also led the league in running attempts and yards in 2020, assisting Tennessee reach the postseason in both years.

Henry and the Titans surprised the powerful New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens with an unexpected run to the AFC Championship Game in Jan/ 2020. However, they fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

In the 2020-21 season, Henry became the first NFL player to achieve 2,000 running yards since 2012. During his tenure in Tennessee, he ran for 9,349 yards and 98 touchdowns, making him a Pro Bowler on four occasions in all.

2024 Free Agency: Best fits for Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is one of the most well-known names who will be available in free agency this year. The legendary running back, who has played his entire eight-year career in Tennessee, is slated to leave the Titans this year.

Henry, who is in his 30s, carried for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns despite an awful offensive line last season. It implies that he won't be short on suitors when the free agency window opens.

Here are three possible suitors for Henry in free agency:

#1 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens could increase their offensive power by adding Henry to a group featuring reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

#2 Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys need to acquire an established ball-carrier like Derrick Henry, as their performance out of the backfield last season wasn't up to expectations.

It's obvious that Henry wants to play for a team that can make it to the Super Bowl, and the Cowboys might be able to provide that.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

If Jalen Hurts and Derrick Henry are paired together, the Philadelphia Eagles' backfield will become even more formidable, especially if the explosive D'Andre Swift leaves.