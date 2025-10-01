Always been ready: Dillon Gabriel makes his feelings known after taking on Browns QB1 role

Dillon Gabriel is ready to step up and serve as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback.Gabriel was officially named the starting signal-caller for Cleveland heading into Week Five for their game in London against the Minnesota Vikings, marking the end of veteran Joe Flacco's stint as starter. Speaking to the media shortly after the announcement, Gabriel expressed his excitement to the news.&quot;I smile because it's a moment you prep for and are extremely excited for. But also have to realize that it's extreme focus. And that's what I continue to harp on. But if you wait for the perfect time, then you're going to wait a lifetime. For me, I've always been ready.Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the change at quarterback earlier today. Stefanski noted that he informed the team of the change this morning, and said it was &quot;best for the football team,&quot; while also adding that Flacco, a captain of the team, and his leadership will still be vital to the organization's success moving forward.&quot;This is not about one person. Joe is a captain of this football team. We're going to need his leadership going forward, as always. ... [Dillon's] handled everything well since he's been on campus here. So just gonna have to support the young man.&quot;Joe Flacco and his struggles as the Cleveland Brown's starting quarterbackSyndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: ImagnFlacco signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland this offseason to serve as their starter. He's also serving as a mentor to rookie quarterbacks Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, whom the Browns selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his first four games as the Browns' starter, Flacco struggled mightily.He has thrown for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions, giving him a 27 QBR that is ranked 32nd in the league, per ESPN. The Browns are 1-3 with Flacco under center, as the quarterback has yet to post a QBR above 42 in any game this season. He has thrown at least one interception in all four of his starts, including two games with multiple.Now, Cleveland will turn things over to their third-round NFL Draft choice in Gabriel, who played his collegiate football for Oregon. Flacco will serve as Gabriel's backup this weekend while Shedeur Sanders remains as the team's third option on the depth chart.The Cleveland Browns will meet the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London, England, for their Week Five matchup.