  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Always been ready: Dillon Gabriel makes his feelings known after taking on Browns QB1 role

Always been ready: Dillon Gabriel makes his feelings known after taking on Browns QB1 role

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 01, 2025 19:25 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel is ready to step up and serve as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback.

Ad

Gabriel was officially named the starting signal-caller for Cleveland heading into Week Five for their game in London against the Minnesota Vikings, marking the end of veteran Joe Flacco's stint as starter. Speaking to the media shortly after the announcement, Gabriel expressed his excitement to the news.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I smile because it's a moment you prep for and are extremely excited for. But also have to realize that it's extreme focus. And that's what I continue to harp on. But if you wait for the perfect time, then you're going to wait a lifetime. For me, I've always been ready.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the change at quarterback earlier today. Stefanski noted that he informed the team of the change this morning, and said it was "best for the football team," while also adding that Flacco, a captain of the team, and his leadership will still be vital to the organization's success moving forward.

Ad
"This is not about one person. Joe is a captain of this football team. We're going to need his leadership going forward, as always. ... [Dillon's] handled everything well since he's been on campus here. So just gonna have to support the young man."

Joe Flacco and his struggles as the Cleveland Brown's starting quarterback

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Flacco signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland this offseason to serve as their starter. He's also serving as a mentor to rookie quarterbacks Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, whom the Browns selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his first four games as the Browns' starter, Flacco struggled mightily.

Ad

He has thrown for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions, giving him a 27 QBR that is ranked 32nd in the league, per ESPN. The Browns are 1-3 with Flacco under center, as the quarterback has yet to post a QBR above 42 in any game this season. He has thrown at least one interception in all four of his starts, including two games with multiple.

Now, Cleveland will turn things over to their third-round NFL Draft choice in Gabriel, who played his collegiate football for Oregon. Flacco will serve as Gabriel's backup this weekend while Shedeur Sanders remains as the team's third option on the depth chart.

The Cleveland Browns will meet the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London, England, for their Week Five matchup.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications