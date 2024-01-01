"Always showing up for Patrick Mahomes": Bengals fans blast referees over intentional grounding call in 25-17 loss at Arrowhead

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched their eighth consecutive AFC West division title by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. Conversely, the Bengals are out of playoff contention at 8-8.

While the Chiefs won and are guaranteed a home game in the Wild Card Round, football fans are furious about the referees calling intentional grounding on Jake Browning. To them, it halted the momentum Cincinnati might have had to take the lead potentially.

Bengals fans screaming foul on fourth-quarter intentional grounding call

On first-and-10 from their 25-yard line, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning attempted a pass with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter. At that point, the Kansas City Chiefs had a 22-17 lead.

However, Browning was tagged for intentional grounding, resulting in a ten-yard penalty and loss of downs. But fans argue that Browning threw a pass near running back Joe Mixon’s location. Therefore, they feel it should have been an incomplete pass, not an infraction.

That drive resulted in a punt while the Chiefs scored a field goal in their next possession. That shift in momentum triggered by the penalty on Browning had one Twitter user commenting:

“Terrible intentional grounding call. Once again, the @chiefs get a huge penalty at the end of the game late that has massive effect on the entire drive for Cincy. Completely killed the drive. Pathetic. @NFLOfficiating always showing up for Mahomes”

Another football fan mentioned:

“As a chiefs fan. That Intentional Grounding call on the bengals was whack asf”

Here are other reactions about the intentional grounding penalty bestowed on Patrick Mahomes’ opposing quarterback, Jake Browning.

