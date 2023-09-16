Amari Cooper injury update: Latest on Browns WR for fantasy football Week 2 

Amari Cooper's injury has been in the news these past few days ahead of the Cleveland Browns' showdown against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. In what is somehow a double-header to close out the Week 2 slate of games, the Browns game is scheduled for kickoff after the Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints.

While the Browns pulled off a stunning 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, their matchup against the Steelers could be equally tricky and could be complicated by Cooper's availability for Monday night.

Amari Cooper injury update

The Browns are currently sweating over their star wide receiver's fitness for their second game of the season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the wideout aggravated his groin injury in practice. He was not on the injury report with an actual injury until earlier today.

“We brought him inside. We’ll evaluate him over the next 48 hours,” Stefanski said on Amari Cooper.

What happened to Amari Cooper?

Considering he has aggravated his groin injury, Cooper will be a major question mark for Week 2.

This also hands Deshaun Watson's Browns a big headache for their matchup against the Steelers. Cooper is currently their top receiving option. He tallied three catches on seven targets for 37 yards in Cleveland's surprise 24-3 win over Joe Burrow's Bengals.

If he misses the game on Monday night, Elijah Moore will be top dog in the receiving room. The Browns could also turn to Nick Chubb in an effort to run the ball more and compensate for Cooper's injury.

When will Amari Cooper return?

A groin injury typically takes at least four weeks to heal.

Stefanski took a somewhat measured tone when discussing Cooper's return, adding:

"If we have to adjust, we'll adjust."

The Browns' star receiver had muscle surgery last year but still ended up playing in every game in 2022, leading the franchise with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.