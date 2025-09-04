Amari Cooper makes shocking retirement move 10 days after signing with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders reunited with their former draft pick after signing veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper at the end of training camp last week to end his free agency.

However, the reunion didn't last long as the five-time Pro Bowl announced his shocking retirement on Thursday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news in his X post:

"Comeback no more: #Raiders WR Amari Cooper has informed the team that he no longer has the desire to play and intends to retire, per The Insiders. Cooper had signed at the end of camp in a hopeful reunion with the team that drafted him. Now, he’s headed home from Las Vegas."

Cooper was entering his 11th season in the league after signing a one-year, $6 million, deal with the Raiders, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft with the first pick. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team that year and earned consecutive Pro Bowl nods before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in October 2018.

The Raiders had listed Cooper as a backup on their depth chart, released on Tuesday, behind Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr. Cooper was expected to rotate with Thornton with the Raiders high on the 22-year-old rookie.

Pete Caroll expected Amari Cooper to mentor young players at the Raiders

Raiders coach Pete Caroll addressed the signing of Amari Cooper last Thursday. The veteran coach didn't disclose his position on the depth chart but said Cooper would have the young players grow.

“We thought a chance to add a guy like [Cooper], with experience, really to help our young guys, might really suit us well,” Carroll said. “And so, for Dont’e [Thornton] on the outside, they’ll be doing a lot of the same stuff. I think Amari’s way can affect him and help him come along.

"There’s a lot of pressure for him to be the only X over there that we’re kind of going with, so I think this really balances us out well. And I hope it really suits Jack [Bech] and Dont’e.”

It'll be interesting to see how the Raiders react to their former draft pick's shocking retirement with the new season just hours away from commencing.

