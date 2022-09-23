"Amazon Prime took on more than they could handle; every TNF be buffering and freezing" - Fans slam TNF's blurry coverage after exclusive $1 billion deal

Amazon and the NFL are in cahoots this year. The online retail giant signed a deal with the league to broadcast Thursday Night Football (TNF) games throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Week 2 and Week 3 served as the broadcast's maiden voyages and it was rocky for fans to say the least.

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration as buffering, freezing, and constant refreshes plagued the experience. Here's a sample of what was said in response to almost every tweet posted by Amazon's 'NFL on Prime Video.'

Outdawayyyyy🥷🏿 @Outdawayyyyyy amazon prime took on more than they could handle every TNF be buffering and freezing amazon prime took on more than they could handle every TNF be buffering and freezing

Vote Blue in ‘22 @hmc0212 Screen frozen for literally the entire fourth quarter so far. The audio is in and out so bad I can’t even tell how much time is left in the game. Amazon prime video ruined TNF!! Screen frozen for literally the entire fourth quarter so far. The audio is in and out so bad I can’t even tell how much time is left in the game. Amazon prime video ruined TNF!!

Angie @ang_15s @NFLonPrime @obj @steelers @Browns @PrimeVideo I don’t know I couldn’t watch because the video quality is so poor and I have no idea how to troubleshoot your terrible stream on an appletv app. @NFLonPrime @obj @steelers @Browns @PrimeVideo I don’t know I couldn’t watch because the video quality is so poor and I have no idea how to troubleshoot your terrible stream on an appletv app.

Midwest Cappers @Midwest_Cappers @NFLonPrime @KiDCuDi Absolutely horrible stream. Garbage quality, delayed, cant even watch 1 play without it freezing. This is ridiculous @NFLonPrime @KiDCuDi Absolutely horrible stream. Garbage quality, delayed, cant even watch 1 play without it freezing. This is ridiculous

What happened on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football in Week 3?

Those who viewed the clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Amazon Prime had plenty of complaints.

The game on TNF between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns was a quality event for those in attendance. However, the viewing experience at home via Amazon Prime was problematic at best and completely broken at worst.

Most viewers faced a myriad of buffering and freezing issues. Those that didn't were greeted with a homemade sandwich-style jumble of statistics about the game throughout the affair.

For most of the game, the screen showing the contest was effectively shrunk by 20 percent to allow for a large blue border stuffed with a barrage of next-gen stats. It effectively made the broadcast feel like a highlight reel on Sportscenter and not the official broadcast.

That said, those that were able to look past all of the issues watching on Amazon Prime were greeted with an entertaining matchup.

The Steelers and Browns have had several bruising and heated matchups in the past and many expected a fight for four quarters. Heading into the game, Pittsburgh was hoping to extend the leash on Mitchell Trubisky to buy rookie Kenny Pickett more time to develop.

Meanwhile, the Browns were hoping to eke out a win in an effort to keep the ship afloat to still be in contention when Deshaun Watson eventually arrives. It ultimately resulted in four quarters of competitive football.

For Cleveland, Jacoby Brissett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 31 passes. Running back Nick Chubb rushed 23 times for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Out wide, Amari Cooper and David Njoku stole the show for the Browns. Cooper caught seven passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, while Njoku caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

For the Steelers, Trubisky failed to throw a touchdown but did not throw an interception, completing 20 of 32 passes for 207 yards. George Pickens delivered the highlight of the contest when he caught a ball one-handed while diving backwards.

The move was very much akin to Odell Beckham Jr.'s catch while he was with the New York Giants. Some even thought Pickens' effort was more impressive.

The scoreboard read 13-14 at the half in favor of Pittsburgh, with all of their points coming in the second quarter. They were effectively shut out afterwards, scoring only three points across the final two quarters. Their opponents, meanwhile, scored in every quarter.

The final score would have been 17-23, but a fluky hook-and-ladder final play turned into a fumble recovered by the Browns. Thanks to that recovery, Cleveland emerged 29-17 victors.

