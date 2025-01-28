"America has reviewed it" - Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt makes feelings clear on refereeing controversy

Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is not in the dark when it comes to the referee controversy surrounding Patrick Mahomes. Fans from seemingly all corners of the country have poured in claims that the Chiefs have been getting too many calls to benefit them.

Well, Tavia Hunt sent a clear message in a reposted video on her Instagram story, seemingly endorsing everything said in it. The video was posted by Frank Micheal Smith on Instagram. In the video, he claimed that the referees were not the ones to be blamed.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you're still talking about the refs and what could have gone the bills' way, you're missing the bigger picture. Buffalo has no one to blame but themselves. Now, in the moment, I get the frustration. But if you woke up this morning still convinced the refs cheated, then you're obviously biased, like Dave Portnoy, who had a massive million-dollar bet," he said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another story, Hunt sent a message to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, another man who accused the referees of being biased against the Bills.

"This is epic! No, he didn't get it. America has reviewed it and the ruling stands," Hunt wrote.

Kansas City Chiefs owner's wife addresses refereeing controversy

The Chiefs beat the Bills by a score of 32-29. It was Allen's fourth playoff loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes. While he holds the edge in the regular season, when the chips are down in the biggest moments, he has fallen short. With Allen out of the way, Mahomes will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Tavia Hunt's Chiefs eye potential opportunity to increase leverage for eventual stadium renovation

Tavia Hunt at Super Bowl LVIII-Kansas City Chiefs Celebration - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from winning the Super Bowl for a third straight year. While many are focusing on the fact that history is on the table, there is a practical reason for the Chiefs to want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Last offseason, one of the biggest stories in the league was the Chiefs exploring a potential move while pushing for a tax increase that would have paid for a significant portion of a stadium renovation. With another Super Bowl win, the Chiefs would have potentially even more leverage to hold over the Kansas City area.

If the Chiefs were to leave, the area would go from being the football capital of the world to no football team at all. As such, Patrick Mahomes' team has plenty at risk beyond etching their name into the history books.

Will Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley deliver a knock to Tavia Hunt's Chiefs' leverage?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.