Amid Danny Amendola dating rumors, SI Model Xandra Pohl clarifies her relationship status

Since last year, there has been ongoing buzz around former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola's and his rumored relationship with Sports Illustrated model Xandra Pohl. Speculation about the pair began in June 2024, when they were spotted together at Tom Brady's Fall of Fame induction ceremony.

After almost a year of being linked with Amendola, Pohl finally addressed the rumors. On Friday, PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Pohl, in which she officially confirmed being single.

“I am very much on the market. Right now, I’m at a place in my career where I’m pouring everything into it," Pohl said. “I honestly don’t know if I could handle a relationship at this moment — I just want to have fun.”

Moving forward in her statement, Xandra Pohl took an indirect dig at fans for fueling the rumors around her false linkup with Danny Amendola.

“I was thinking about it, and there’s no way I’d be where I am today if I had a man weighing me down," Pohl further added.

Danny Amendola labeled Xandra Pohl as 'great friend' amidst dating speculations

While it wasn't until last week that Xandra Pohl shared her side of the story, Danny Amendola, on the other hand, made his relationship status clear a long while ago. During an interview with E! News in September, Amendola claimed that Pohl was his "great friend" and someone his "mom loves" a lot.

“Xandra is a great friend of mine," Amendola said. "I’m a huge fan and supporter of her and it’s good to have a friend like her. Mom loves her.”

As for Xandra Pohl, the SI model admitted in the aforementioned interview with PEOPLE that she hasn't been looking to be in a relationship. If anything, she planned on enjoying her bachelor life.

“I want to be feral. I don’t want to be tied down or have anyone telling me what to do. Some of my friends are in happy relationships, and that’s great. But others are constantly complaining, and I’m like — what are we doing? It’s hot girl summer.”

Amendola started his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 and retired from the league in July 2022 after playing his last career season with the Houston Texans. He joined the Raiders as a coaching assistant and stayed with the team for the 2023 season, before making his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ debut in 2024.

