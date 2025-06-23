Amid dating rumors, Joe Burrow turns heads with SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton hanging out in NYC at 3 AM

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton are no longer keeping things quiet. The Bengals quarterback and Sports Illustrated model walked together on Monday in New York City at 3 a.m. This latest outing added to the rumors that they might be dating.

Burrow and Ponton were first spotted together during the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend in May. They arrived at a nightclub in the same Sprinter van, although they staggered their exits to keep things low-key.

They were also seen on May 8 leaving the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, around the time of the Met Gala. Burrow attended the event, while Ponton was at one of the exclusive after-parties.

Their connection first came to light after Ponton called police during a burglary at Burrow’s Cincinnati home in December, identifying herself as part of his staff.

Burrow is the franchise quarterback of Cincinnati, and is coming off the most statistically dominant season of his NFL career. He ended the franchise's decades-long playoff win drought by leading the Bengals to the 2022 Super Bowl during his second season.

Burrow will also star in season two of Netflix’s "Quarterback" docuseries, alongside Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins.

Olivia Ponton's Instagram Story before stepping out with Joe Burrow

Olivia Ponton posted a fit check on her Instagram Story, wearing the same outfit she was spotted in during her New York City outing with Joe Burrow on Monday.

Her top was an oversized white blouse with a deep V neckline, wide lapels, long sleeves and a front tie. Ponton's bottoms was high-waisted black shorts, offering sharp contrast and modern flair.

Accessories included gold hoops, slicked-back hair and minimal makeup.

In a follow-up story, she posted another update about "Running in Central Park."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @olivia.ponton)

Ponton is a model and internet star who became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic on TikTok and Instagram. She was born on May 30, 2002, in Naples, Florida. In 2020, she signed with Wilhelmina Models and also became well-known in fashion.

In 2022, she was chosen as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie, showing her success in modeling. Ponton also shares videos about fitness and travel and speaks up for the LGBTQ+ community. She came out as bisexual in 2021 and often talks about the importance of self-love and being yourself.

