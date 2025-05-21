Amid Jaire Alexander's uncertain Packers future, Matt LaFleur makes feelings known on relationship with CB

The future of the Green Bay Packers' star cornerback Jaire Alexander has been up in the air. The 28-year-old has two years left on his four-year extension worth $84 million. Amongst all the uncertainty, Green Bay's coach Matt LaFleur opened up about his relationship with Alexander.

LaFleur and Alexander have worked together in Wisconsin for almost the same amount of time. The CB was picked in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, while LaFleur was assigned the coach of the Packers a year later.

Speaking in an interview with Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams Show," Lafleur was asked to comment on his relationship with Jaire Alexander. The 45-year-old called the CB a great player but also said that he has missed a lot of time in the past few seasons.

"Yhea, Jaire is a great player," Alexander said. "Unfortunately, he's been kinda snake bit the last couple of years. He's missed a lot of time. So it's hard to play up to your potential when you're not on the grass."

Packers QB Jordan Love wants Jaire Alexander to stay

After missing a significant amount of game time for a second straight season, Jaire Alexander is one of the names on the Green Bay Packers trade list. However, Packers quarterback Jordan Love wants the 28-year-old to stay.

In an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" in April, Love revealed that the Packers need a player like Alexander to stay. He called the CB an important asset that Green Bay needs to succeed on the field.

"Ja, he's got his own world going on," Love said. "I'm going to let him handle his own business and see what's going on. But that's my guy right there." Love added, "He's definitely a player we need back. Just the play style he plays with, who he is on the field. I mean, that's a guy we need to have around. So, we'll see what happens."

While there is still time before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, it'll be interesting to see where Alexander's future takes him.

