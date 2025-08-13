Amid Kirk Cousins trade rumors, NFL insider reveals Sean McVay's potential Jimmy Garoppolo move to win Super Bowl in 2025 season

The LA Rams have hit the crossroads after head coach Sean McVay shared a health update on starting QB Matthew Stafford. On Monday he mentioned that the veteran star has been struggling with a back injury, potentially an aggravated disc, which could take days to heal. He also added that the team doesn't want to rush with Stafford since his availability during the season is more significant than the ongoing preseason games.

Per multiple reports, such back injuries could take multiple weeks and even months depending upon the intensity and seriousness of the injury. This has led to speculation on McVay's potential move to find Stafford’'s replacement in case he is not fit for the season opener.

Reacting to this news, Yahoo Sports insider Andrew Siciliano mentioned backup Jimmy Garoppolo would be the most viable option. Host Tom Pelissero argues that McVay could potentially look for a replacement in Kirk Cousins, who is stuck in Atlanta with an average annual value of $45 million.

But Siciliano debated that Cousins was never an upgrade to Stafford, and Garoppolo has past experience to make Super Bowl games and win them unless he gets injured.

“If the Rams open up, I would think Kirk Cousins would be pretty excited about that opportunity. I would ask aloud, is Kirk Cousins, coming off an Achilles, now two years removed, that much of an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo? History would say Jimmy Garoppolo is not starting 17 games for you, regardless,” Pelissero said to Siciliano via the Rich Eisen podcast on Tuesday (Aug 12). [Timestamp - 23:00]

“I think Jimmy Garoppolo is good. I also think there's a part of Sean McVay—I have, of course, Jimmy Garoppolo is good. There's a part of Sean McVay that doesn't want to be forced into the situation. But he would embrace the challenge of proving that he can go to the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Siciliano added.

Sean McVay remains optimistic about Matthew Stafford

Last season had been a comfortable ride for the team, where they recorded 10 wins and lost seven games. Stafford, being a franchise QB, is expected to lead the team to yet another Super Bowl. For that, it is essential that Stafford stay fresh and healthy.

While speaking to the reporters during the preseason camp, he mentioned that he intends to take Stafford’s situation day by day and try to get him ready for the season opener against the Houston Texans.

When asked about whether a surgery is needed, McVay added that there have been no such reports of him needing a surgery at this point, but things are subject to change in coming days.

