Amid Trey Hendrickson-Packers rumors, Matt LaFleur doesn't rule out adding star power pass-rusher

The Green Bay Packers selected two pass rushers, Collin Oliver and Barryn Sorrell, on the third day of the 2025 NFL draft. However, coach Matt LaFleur still wants to bolster the position with more personnel.

Kay Adams, the host of the Up & Adams podcast, asked LaFleur if he would be open to acquiring another pass-rusher before the start of the 2025 season.

"Kay, if it's up to me, we're never turning down great players," LaFleur said. "I'll be up there and talking to Gutey and Russ. Do whatever you've gotta do to bring as many good players in as possible. I know one thing — great players make great coaches. So if you have some great players, you're gonna be a better coach because of it."

Adams added that "sack leaders are great players," a direct reference to Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in 2024 with 17.5 sacks. LaFleur replied:

"No doubt.”

LaFleur may be subtly acknowledging that the Packers would like to add Hendrickson. The coach had the option to downplay the subject and express satisfaction with his current roster, but he otherwise said he was open to more additions.

The Packers are among the top landing spots for Hendrickson, who has stated that he does not want to play for the Bengals in 2025 if he does not receive an extension, according to an ESPN article published earlier this week by Matt Bowen.

Hendrickson's current deal expires after the 2025 season, but before he can play, he reportedly wants a contract extension worth around $35 million per year.

Will Trey Hendrickson improve Packers' pass rush department?

The Packers were in the top 10 in the league in sacks last season, with 45 sacks recorded. But, given that 15 of the team's 45 sacks came in two games — eight against the Indianapolis Colts and seven against the Seattle Seahawks — that statistic is greatly inflated.

The Packers have an opportunity to acquire Trey Hendrickson through a trade. Green Bay will have a genuinely formidable edge rusher in Hendrickson, who constantly pressures offenses to change their strategies.

Although Rashan Gary is a talented player, Green Bay's ability to get to quarterbacks would significantly improve if he were paired with someone like Hendrickson.

Hendrickson's potential acquisition would indicate that the Packers are prepared to make a big jump and establish themselves as a Super Bowl contender.

