Amid Trey Hendrickson's contract dispute, ESPN analyst claims the Bengals are wasting Joe Burrow's brilliance

Joe Burrow is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. His talent remains evident as he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season.However, the Bengals have not enjoyed much on-field success despite his brilliance. Since going to the Super Bowl and AFC championship game in 2021-22, they've missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.This has raised questions about the Bengals' ability to build a strong roster around Burrow. The conversation has been reignited amid the franchise's contract standoff with the defensive end Trey Hendrickson.On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's “Get Up,” analyst Louis Riddick was asked whether the franchise is wasting the brilliance of Joe Burrow, and he responded:“As measured by getting to Super Bowls and being true Super Bowl contenders, of course, they are (wasting the talent of Burrow),” Riddick said. “Because we know this is a team game.“And as much as we want to pin Cincinnati's shortcomings on the quarterback, on Joe Burrow, like we do with every franchise when a team doesn't ultimately make it to the promised land and win it, we blame it on the quarterback. We know that this isn't the case here.“The kid does everything, the young man does everything that he possibly can. He's a top two, top three most talented thrower in the league. If you kind of measure him on all, by every measure that you can, as far as using advanced metrics, Joe Burrow is that guy.”Last season, the Bengals' Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and Hendrickson made history by becoming the first teammates to lead the NFL in passing, receiving and sacks in the same campaign.However, after a disappointing 1-4 start, the team finished 9-8 and missed the postseason for the second straight year.Louis Riddick believes the Bengals will regret not building a strong roster for Joe BurrowHaving a quarterback as talented as Joe Burrow is not something any franchise gets easily. Louis Riddick believes the franchise might end up having regrets about not taking advantage of the LSU alum's brilliance.&quot;There's no doubt that the organization right now is failing to build a strong 53-man roster that can compete with the elite teams in the NFL,&quot; Riddick said. &quot;It's just as simple as that. And you're going to wind up regretting it when it's all said and done, I'm afraid.“If they don't get this defense rolling along and getting their premium players to sign the contracts, not being engaged in long, protracted contract holdouts, that's the kind of thing that you wind up having these kinds of discussions about.”The projections for the Bengals are not encouraging ahead of the 2025 NFL season, with many experts predicting them to win fewer than 10 games. And if they lose Hendrickson amid his contract standoff, Cincy's path toward returning to the playoffs would get that much tougher.