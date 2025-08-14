  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Amid Trey Hendrickson's contract dispute, ESPN analyst claims the Bengals are wasting Joe Burrow's brilliance

Amid Trey Hendrickson's contract dispute, ESPN analyst claims the Bengals are wasting Joe Burrow's brilliance

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 14, 2025 01:05 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Source: Imagn

Joe Burrow is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. His talent remains evident as he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season.

Ad

However, the Bengals have not enjoyed much on-field success despite his brilliance. Since going to the Super Bowl and AFC championship game in 2021-22, they've missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

This has raised questions about the Bengals' ability to build a strong roster around Burrow. The conversation has been reignited amid the franchise's contract standoff with the defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's “Get Up,” analyst Louis Riddick was asked whether the franchise is wasting the brilliance of Joe Burrow, and he responded:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“As measured by getting to Super Bowls and being true Super Bowl contenders, of course, they are (wasting the talent of Burrow),” Riddick said. “Because we know this is a team game.
“And as much as we want to pin Cincinnati's shortcomings on the quarterback, on Joe Burrow, like we do with every franchise when a team doesn't ultimately make it to the promised land and win it, we blame it on the quarterback. We know that this isn't the case here.
Ad
“The kid does everything, the young man does everything that he possibly can. He's a top two, top three most talented thrower in the league. If you kind of measure him on all, by every measure that you can, as far as using advanced metrics, Joe Burrow is that guy.”
Ad

Last season, the Bengals' Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and Hendrickson made history by becoming the first teammates to lead the NFL in passing, receiving and sacks in the same campaign.

However, after a disappointing 1-4 start, the team finished 9-8 and missed the postseason for the second straight year.

Louis Riddick believes the Bengals will regret not building a strong roster for Joe Burrow

Having a quarterback as talented as Joe Burrow is not something any franchise gets easily. Louis Riddick believes the franchise might end up having regrets about not taking advantage of the LSU alum's brilliance.

Ad
"There's no doubt that the organization right now is failing to build a strong 53-man roster that can compete with the elite teams in the NFL," Riddick said. "It's just as simple as that. And you're going to wind up regretting it when it's all said and done, I'm afraid.
“If they don't get this defense rolling along and getting their premium players to sign the contracts, not being engaged in long, protracted contract holdouts, that's the kind of thing that you wind up having these kinds of discussions about.”

The projections for the Bengals are not encouraging ahead of the 2025 NFL season, with many experts predicting them to win fewer than 10 games. And if they lose Hendrickson amid his contract standoff, Cincy's path toward returning to the playoffs would get that much tougher.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications