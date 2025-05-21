Amid 'Tush Push' ban debate, Jason Kelce warns NFL teams on Eagles successfully finding ways to run QB sneak

Jason Kelce will reportedly be in attendance for the NFL owners meeting prior to their vote on whether or not to officially ban the infamous Tush Push play. The Philadelphia Eagles made this controversial play famous in recent years, with Kelce's dominant performances at center on their offensive line contributing to it's overall success.

The retired star discussed his upcoming appearance during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast. He explained that he will be there to answer any questions that they have about the safety of the play in question, but also claimed that it's potential ban won;t stop the Eagles from having similar success in these short-yardage situations.

Kelce said:

"If they vote to ban the Tush Push, the Eagles are still going to run the quarterback sneak at a very high percentage."

His brother Travis Kelce chimed in at the Eagles have had a 92% success rate on quarterback sneaks ever since Jalen Hurts began utilizing the Tush Push play. Jason Kelce believes that even if the format of their sneaks is required to be changed by rule, that they will still be one of the best teams in the NFL at executing a plays in these situations.

In order for the a Tush Push to be banned, at least 24 of the 32 owners would need to vote in favor of the change. Anything less than that would allow the play to be continued being used in it's current form. Those against it have claimed "player safety" as one of the main reasons and have even rumored that the play contributed to Kelce's retirement. The center disputed that claim.

Jason Kelce sets record straight about Tush Push impact on his Eagles retirement

Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce announced his retirement prior to the 2025 NFL season after a legendary career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Rumors have swirled that the Tush Push was one of the reasons he decided to do so, citing injury risks as one of the main reasons. He addressed these claims during his New Heights podcast episode.

Kelce explained:

"Some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason I stopped playing was because of the Tush Push, and that I got hurt on the Tush Push frequently. I'm just going to answer any questions people have about my partaking in this play"

"If anybody has any questions about the Tush Push, or if I retired because the Tush Push. I'll tell you this right now, I'll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I have to do is run 80 Tush Push to play in the NFL. I'll do that galdly, it'll be the easiest job in the world."

Jason Kelce clearly shut down the idea that the Tush Push had anything to do with his decision to retire. In fact, he explained that's even quite the opposite, and if that was the only play he had to run, it's more likely that he would continue his NFL career, rather than end it.

