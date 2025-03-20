Amon-Ra St. Brown, Craig Reynolds lose their minds over Cade Cunningham's buzzer-beater vs. Miami Heat

  • home icon
By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 20, 2025 05:21 GMT
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Craig Reynolds went crazy with the Pistons
The Detroit Lions won't play until September, but Amon-Ra St. Brown and Craig Reynolds are still involved with sports. The Lions players were present in Miami, as the Detroit Pistons faced the Miami Heat on a Wednesday NBA game. And the thrilling end was satisfactory.

Cade Cunningham, an emerging superstar for the Pistons, hit a game-winning 3-point shot to give Detroit a 116-113 win. St. Brown and Reynolds were present at the Kaseya Center, and celebrated heavily after Cunningham's shot.

First, it was Reynolds, who shared an Instagram story with the game-winning shot and "Turn me the f*** up" written in the caption:

The wide receiver, who was sitting alongside his teammate, also shared a video of the final shot, with a subtle caption with "Game." written on it.

The Pistons improved to a 39-31 record with the win over the Heat and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is looking to make its first appearance in the NBA playoffs since the 2018-19 season, with a rebuilding job similar to what Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions did in the NFL.

Amon-Ra St. Brown unhappy with the money spent by the Chicago Bears during 2025 free agency

With the Lions mostly quiet during free agency, except for the signing of cornerback D.J. Reed, the receiver couldn't help but notice how his division rivals were active in the market.

Ben Johnson is the new Bears head coach. He was the Lions' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Amon-Ra St. Brown listed a plethora of names signed by the Bears and said that his former coach was making moves "left and right":

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f***ing money. "Joe Thuney, boom. Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang. "Crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. They're just breaking everybody off. They have unlimited money. What the f*** is this? ... Ben's just making moves left and right."
The Bears entered the offseason with a lot of cap space. After drafting quarterback Caleb Williams with the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Chicago's mission in the market was to bolster the offense around their young passer, and they spent the money to do that.

Edited by Brad Taningco
