Amon-Ra St. Brown gives his take on the 16 NFL teams that passed on him: "I read that whole list three times before I go to practice"

Amon-Ra St. Brown made quite a hurdle in his second NFL season. Fans became more aware of the wide receiver as the Lions showed signs of optimism under Jared Goff. The Lions were one win away from making the playoffs and Amon-Ra St. Brown played a big role in the nine-win season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 1,161 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He earned himself a spot in the NFC's Pro Bowl wide receiver room. 196 receptions through the first two years of St. Brown's career is a joint mark with Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas.

Amon-Ra St. Brown made it clear that he hasn't forgotten the teams that passed on him in the 2021 draft (via NFL.com):

"I actually still think about it, I actually have my goals written down in my notebook. What I want to achieve every year. So, what I want to achieve this year going into the season, my personal goals, and then right below that I have the 16 receivers written down, where they went to college right below that. And so, I read that whole list three times before I go to practice every day. It's something I'll never forget. Something I make sure I'm always reminded of."

This year, the Lions' selection of Jahmyr Gibbs as the 12th pick in the draft baffled many, and Sam LaPorta was a necessary pickup considering TJ Hockenson's departure.

Lions fans will be praying that Jared Goff can carry his form from 2022 into the new season. Aaron Rodgers, the long-time crusher of the Lions, is now gone from Green Bay, and the Vikings and Bears are struggling currently. The window is open for the Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions have a favorable schedule in 2023

It's certainly not a easy schedule but the Lions have rolled a lucky dice. An ugly NFC South division will match up against the NFC North this year. The NFC North seemed much stronger in 2022 than in 2023. The Vikings won many one-possession games and the Packers are moving on from their long-time quarterback. We will see if Justin Fields can make the jump in 2023.

The only gripe for the Lions is they face one of the league's strongest divisions this upcoming year. An opening night outing at Arrowhead against the Chiefs is as tough as a starter as it gets. Of course, the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos will also await Detroit in 2023.

Will 2023 finally be the year the Lions take a stranglehold on the NFC North and book their place in the playoffs?

