Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Latest on Lions WR for fantasy football Week 3

The Detroit Lions were one of the most exciting teams to watch last season, and part of that was the play of receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After the Lions narrowly missed out on a playoff spot, many have them penciled in for one this season.

St. Brown had a superb 2022 season as he totaled 1,161 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 106 receptions while developing into Jared Goff's favorite weapon.

Such has been his production, he was a popular choice for fantasy football owners as he nearly doubled the next-best Detroit receiver's total (Kalif Raymond with 616 yards). and many thought it would be a good idea to pick him for fantasy this season.

St. Brown has gotten off to a good start again this season, grabbing 71 and 102 receiving yards from 12 catches in his first two games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

Unfortunately for the star receiver, he suffered a turf toe injury against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter on Sunday. It is unlike the receiver to get injured as he played 16 games last season and all 17 in 2021 (with nine starts).

So this injury is of concern for the Lions, but St. Brown did return to the game with a steel plate inserted into his shoe as he was dealt with the injury.

The Lions lost 37-31 in overtime as St. Brown was clearly hampered.

What happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown

Early in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks with the game in the balance, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pass from Jared Goff and was tackled.

St. Brown's foot got caught underneath him, and his toes were landed on by the Seahawks defender and pushed into the ground.

Thankfully for Lions fans, St. Brown was able to finish out the game, which could suggest the injury isn't as bad as initially feared.

St. Brown was the Lions' leading reception leader against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seahawks (six), so the team will be hoping the injury doesn't affect him too much.

When will Amon-Ra St. Brown return?

In what is great news, it is expected that St. Brown will not miss any games due to his turf toe injury, but it has been noted that it will be sore. So he may get some help on game day by an injection or a tablet to help ease the pain and get him through the game.

Such has been St. Brown's importance to the offense in the opening two weeks, it is good news for Detroit that he won't be missing any games as the Lions look to get back on track in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.