Amon-Ra St. Brown has been an underdog for the duration of his NFL career. The fourth-round selection first had to prove he belonged to the Detroit Lions, a team that has also been an underdog for decades.

With the Lions surging this season and Jared Goff playing like he did back in his Los Angeles Rams days, many believed that the receiver had done enough on a big enough stage.

However, when the Pro Bowl roster was announced, St. Brown was nowhere to be found. In a locker room interview clip via Pro Football Talk, the Lions receiver indicated that he was irate when he found out. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:04] I was hot. The receivers that got picked, all great, great, great players. ... But I was hot. I guess I didn't do enough during the season, so I got to go harder.” [00:00:24]"

The turn of events comes as motivation for the receiver as the Detroit Lions sit on the doorstep of the playoffs. They've already clinched a playoff seed, so Week 18 this year will have lower stakes than last year, when they were eliminated on the final Sunday of the year.

That won't be happening this year and with an angered Amon-Ra St. Brown playing with a chip on his shoulder, it's good news for Lions fans despite the receiver missing the Pro Bowl cut.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's season in review

As far as receivers go, Amon-Ra St. Brown has had a stellar year. The receiver had eight games in which he earned at least 100 yards, with only a four-game break in the middle of the season. In the last three weeks, he has earned 100 yards three times.

If one lowers the bar to just 90 yards, Jared Goff's number one receiver has managed to hit that mark ten times this season. The longest he went between 90-yard games was when he had 95 yards on November 23rd and 112 yards on December 16th.

In total, St. Brown has earned 112 catches for 1371 yards and nine touchdowns in career-best numbers across the board. It seems that in 2024, he'll need to be even better to win over the voters. Will it happen?

