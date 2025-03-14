"An A-plus teammate"— Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak details why Seahawks targeted Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had high praise for his new starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

On Thursday, while at Darnold's introductory press conference with the team, Kubiak highlighted how Darnold is a great teammate and is someone that others within the locker room respect as a person and a player.

"The thing about Sam that really sticks out is he's an A-plus teammate. He elevates those around him and guys he plays with respect him."

ESPN NFL analyst Brady Henderson posted the clip of the press conference on his X profile.

Kubiak and Darnold will both be entering their first seasons in Seattle next year.

Kubiak was hired by the Seahawks and head coach Mike Macdonald this offseason. Before this role, Kubiak most notably served as the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings, in addition to various other offensive roles with numerous NFL teams.

Meanwhile, Darnold was drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite being one of the most exciting prospects at the time, Darnold failed to find his footing at the professional level early on in his career.

After spending three seasons with the Jets, Darnold spent two years with the Carolina Panthers, one campaign with the San Francisco 49ers, and one season with the Vikings last year.

Before his dominant year with the Vikings, Darnold was a borderline starting QB in the league and altered between a starting and backup role for the various teams he was a part of.

Can Sam Darnold Build Off His Amazing 2024 Campaign?

Darnold had the best season of his career with the Vikings last year and had 4,319 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also added 212 yards and one touchdown on the ground in a rushing capacity as well.

Although he was surrounded by elite talent in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and Aaron Jones, Darnold proved that he can be one of the very best QBs in the league in the right situation.

With a similar offensive scheme in Seattle and elite-level players in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III, and Zach Charbonnet, Darnold is entering another solid system that has the talent and ability to get the very best out of him once again.

