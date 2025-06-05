Ana de Armas shares special message with Jaguars ahead of exclusive screening of her new film Ballerina

Actress Ana de Armas shared a special message for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the release of her movie, Ballerina. The Jaguars players have attended an exclusive screening of the movie.
Jacksonville Jaguars shared a video of Armas' message on X (formerly Twitter). The actress expressed gratitude to the Jaguars for being the "very first" to see her film and also sent her best wishes to the NFL team for the upcoming season. She said:
"Hi Jaguars, this is Ana de Armas. I am so excited to have you as one of the very first to see my new film, Ballerina. Hope you are ready for it. Wishing you the best of luck on your upcoming season. Go Jags!"
The video was for the promotion of the actress’ upcoming movie Ballerina, which will premiere in theaters on June 6. The movie is a spin-off of the John Wick franchise, which features Ana de Armas in the lead role as Eva Maccaro. The movie also features Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.
The Jaguars are gearing up for their upcoming season with some new faces on the team. They have selected Travis Hunter in round 1, the second pick of the 2025 NFL draft.
When will the Jacksonville Jaguars start the 2025 NFL season?
The regular season for the Jaguars will start on Sunday, September 7, in a game against Carolina. They are also scheduled to play three preseason games starting on Sunday, August 10, against Pittsburgh.
Here is the schedule for the 2025 NFL season of the Jacksonville Jaguars:
Regular Season:
- Week 1 – Sunday, September 7 – Carolina
- Week 2 – Sunday, September 14 – Cincinnati
- Week 3 – Sunday, September 21 – Houston
- Week 4 – Monday, September 29 – San Francisco
- Week 5 – Tuesday, October 7 – Kansas City
- Week 6 – Sunday, October 12 – Seattle
- Week 7 – Sunday, October 19 – Los Angeles
- Week 8 – BYE WEEK
- Week 9 – Monday, November 3 – Las Vegas
- Week 10 – Sunday, November 9 – Houston
- Week 11 – Sunday, November 16 – Los Angeles
- Week 12 – Monday, November 24 – Arizona
- Week 13 – Sunday, November 30 – Tennessee
- Week 14 – Sunday, December 7 – Indianapolis
- Week 15 – Sunday, December 14 – New York
- Week 16 – Monday, December 22 – Denver
- Week 17 – Sunday, December 28 – Indianapolis
- Week 18 – TBD – Tennessee
Preseason:
- Week 1 – Sunday, August 10 – Pittsburgh
- Week 2 – Sunday, August 17 New Orleans
- Week 3 – Sunday, August 24, Miami
