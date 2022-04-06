"Oh, it's on the board" - Analyst suggests Kansas City Chiefs may miss the playoffs next season

The Kansas City Chiefs went to two consecutive Super Bowls in 2020 and 2021, and were an overtime win away from making their third consecutive Super Bowl. The Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes partnership has been successful ever since Reid gave Mahomes the keys to the offense. The team has made the playoffs in every season that Mahomes has been the full-time starting quarterback, going back to the 2018 season. With two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win, it’s hard to argue that the Chiefs are not perennial title contenders.

Joshua Brisco @jbbrisco Between the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Jayhawks, this really has been an incredible run for the city. Between the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Jayhawks, this really has been an incredible run for the city.

However, NFL analyst Kevin Wildes, on the latest First Things First, argued that the Kansas City Chiefs did not do enough in the offseason to keep up with the other teams in their division or conference. Wildes went on to predict that it’s possible that the Chiefs will miss the playoffs next season.

Wildes broke down every team in the AFC West and other rivals in the AFC that got better while the Chiefs did not do enough reloading:

"It's more than on the table. Every other team basically got better, and the Chiefs got worse. Can we throw up the graphic that Jenna just showed? This is just the regular. Oh, here all the opponents (But I get a nice handy dandy green arrows in question marks and maybe, maybe minus marks for the Seahawks). Let's see who got better. Well, the Broncos got better, certainly, right? And the Raiders got better with Davante Adams. The Chargers got better with JC Jackson and the Jaguars have spent hundreds of millions of dollars signing guys for their, you know, big necked quarterback. The Titans get Derrick Henry back. Oh, and then the Super Bowl champs [Los Angeles Rams] who obviously just got better (Bobby Wagner, Seahawks). I think that's a win for you. I think that's a win even though I do like Drew Lock Toy Story. And the Bills got better. They signed Von Miller. So, it's every team you basically play at home minus the Seahawks, got better."

Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Moves

Ahead of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made big moves, including free-agent signings and trades. Most notably, they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for several draft picks. They also signed free agent wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and running back Ronald Jones. The team also lost safety Tyrann Mathieu and wide receiver Byron Pringle to free agency.

Although the team is not done making free agent moves (and they do have a bevy of draft picks from the Hill trade), losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu might keep the Kansas City Chiefs just below the other teams who made aggressive moves to keep up with them, as referenced by Kevin Wildes on First Things First. With Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes leading the team, however, the Kansas City Chiefs are always in contention for the playoffs.

