Analyst believes Shedeur Sanders' NFL survival depends on “Russell Wilson-type preseason” after falling to 5th round 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders could face a difficult battle to make his mark in the NFL. The former Colorado QB suffered a heavy fall during the 2025 draft, and while he was expected to become a first-round pick, his name was only called in the fifth round.

Ad

He was also the second quarterback taken by the franchise, as the Browns used a third-round pick on Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur's fall could've happened for many reasons. But his status as a fifth-round pick won't guarantee game time or an easy life for him in the pros. He also may not have time to properly acclimate to the NFL, and if he does not impress during training camp, his spot on the 53-man roster could be in jeopardy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones, who made his name with the Green Bay Packers, believes that Sanders' low draft positioning is not something to be proud of. On FS1's "The Facility", Jones brushed aside the idea of "blessing in disguise", instead pointing out how he's going to have to produce a lot sooner rather than later:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't know how he's going to look in the preseason, but this is an uphill battle for Shedeur. He's not walking in there in the first three rounds with the opportunity to truly be the starter on that team. He's going to have to have a Russell Wilson-type preseason even to make the team. Because I don't know if you're necessarily saying that a fifth-rounder is just gonna jump up there and be a starter."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wilson's 2012 preseason not only was enough to keep him on the roster, but he ousted veteran Matt Flynn, who signed a big contract with the franchise during the offseason, to become their starter. Wilson subsequently had a long and successful career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shedeur Sanders admits interviews might have been a problem in draft season

Speaking to Cleveland reporters after he was a late-round pick by the Browns, Sanders was asked about reports of bad interviews he had during the draft process. The quarterback admitted that this might have played a part in his long wait:

Ad

"I feel like, in life, there's always a way I can improve," Sanders said via YahooSports.com. "I'm able to improve. And some things that I [did] that seemed right at the time, I could've went about it a different way."

Who do you think will start under center for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.