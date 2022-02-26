"Tell us why Rodgers hasn't played in a Super Bowl in 11 years" - Analyst blasts Packers QB for not prioritizing winning over money 

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard has some harsh words for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after ESPN sources reported that the MVP wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the league, making roughly $45 million a year.

"If Aaron Rodgers wants to be the highest paid player in the league by a large margin, then that may tell us why he hasn't played in a Super Bowl in 11 years — his priority is not winning. He should get paid. But he wants $50 million a year? That's ridiculous," said Broussard on First Things First.

It is hard to balance a roster if one single player accounts for a $45-$50 million cap hit, even if it is the most important player on the team.

Last night, there were reports from ESPN that Rodgers wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl over 10 years ago in 2011 and hasn't reached the Super Bowl since. He could be traded, and the team he gets traded to could make him the highest-paid quarterback. Rodgers could possibly retire next year if things don't go his way. It will be interesting to see if the Packers can offer him that kind of money or if another team is willing to make that happen while also giving up valuable trade assests.

Former teammate and wide receiver Greg Jennings also took a shot at Rodgers on reports that he wants to be the highest-paid player in the league. Jennings says that the quarterback told him to "not be that guy" when they played together, but now it's all of a sudden about money as Rodgers is demanding as much money as possible.

Aaron Rodgers is 1-4 in NFC Championship games

Chris Broussard pointed out that Rodgers has won just one Super Bowl in the last 11 years. Rodgers has had five chances to play in the Super Bowl, leading the Packers to five NFC Championships and only winning once, with a record of 1-4 in conference championship games.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2010, Rodgers lost the next four NFC Championships he appeared in with three of them ending in overtime. Two other times, he lost on the final play.

Moreover, Rodgers hasn't made multiple Super Bowls, unlike players like Big Ben, Eli Manning, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes.

