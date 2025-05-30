Analyst calls out Patrick Mahomes comparing deep ball accuracy with $4,800,000,000 AFC franchise’s backup QB

Patrick Mahomes is entering a crossroads heading into the 2025 season. Coming off one of the worst losses of his career, he is out to prove that he is still an elite quarterback in the NFL.

But there is one factoid that has Kevin Clark doubting the success of that mission - the quarterback averaged only 6.2 yards downfield per attempt last season. That made him somehow worse in deep-ball situations than even the much-maligned Daniel Jones, the $4.8-billion Indianapolis Colts' new QB2.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of NFL Live, the analyst said:

"There's no excuse for being worse in adjusted completion percentage on deep passes than Daniel Jones and Cooper Rush."

Patrick Mahomes discusses being a veteran mentor at Chiefs OTAs

After a past-draft lull of sorts, the Chiefs have returned to the grind of practice with the third phase of OTAs this week. And on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes had plenty to talk about.

During media availability on Thursday, he spoke up on becoming a veteran mentor to his teammates:

"Adding new guys gives you a new juice and a new spirit to go out there and be even better, A lot of young guys now, so just trying to relate to them as much as I can."

He also explained his approach to getting acclimatized to said teammates - meet them personally first, and look at what he can contribute to their development as both a player and a person:

"I mean, it's hard to OTAs, but going through training camp and going through a long NFL season is hard. And you wanna let the guys know you care about them, so you care about them as a person first, and then you mentor them on the field by pushing them to be better every day."

He concluded by sharing the benefits of attending OTAs, even if they are purportedly necessary for someone like him:

"It's cool getting your OTAs, being in the building, meeting the guys, and kind of building that relationship on the field. And then when you get to kind of training camp in the season, you really get to meet the person even more."

OTAs resume on June 2 and will last until June 13. Mandatory minicamp will then be held from June 17 to 19.

