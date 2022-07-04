"I don’t know if Deshaun Watson is ever going to play with the Cleveland Browns" - NFL analyst believes troubled QB will never suit up for new team

Deshaun Watson's long awaited disciplinary trial has concluded, and now speculation is rampant about how long the new Cleveland Browns quarterback will be watching from the sidelines.

The popular belief is that the NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension no shorter than a year, while the QB's team and the NFLPA are obviously seeking a much more lenient sentence. A substantial part of the defense's case rests on the fact that their man hasn't been convicted of a crime before.

CBS Sports' NFL analyst Jason La Confora believes that there is a real possibility that the beleaguered former Clemson standout may never suit up for the Cleveland Browns. La Confora shared his thoughts when making a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan:

"I don’t know if Deshaun Watson is ever going to play with the Cleveland Browns. If he is told to sit on the sidelines for a year, what more comes out during that year?"

The CBS NFL insider continued:

"I wouldn’t hazard a guess on how many games he starts for the Browns. I have to see him start one before I even consider it."

What are the potential punishments for Watson?

Watson's chances of never suiting up for the Browns appear to be remote. Despite the information that has entered the public forum, the QB has not been convicted in a court of law, and two Grand Juries declined to indict him.

Regardless of what former judge Sue Robinson suggests, the ultimate power lies with Roger Goodell. He will be the judge, jury and executioner, unless, of course, Robinson decides that no disciplinary action is required. However, the chances of this realizing appear remote.

The rumors leaking from the league's head office are pointing towards an indefinite suspension. There's also the likelihood that there will be a gentleman's agreement on when Watson will likely be allowed to return.

#Browns Just a reminder that, under the new CBA, as long as Sue Robinson recommends a Deshaun Watson suspension of any length, Roger Goodell gets the final say and can increase it to whatever length he wants. So if she says 2 games, Goodell can up it to 8, 10, 17 or whatever. Just a reminder that, under the new CBA, as long as Sue Robinson recommends a Deshaun Watson suspension of any length, Roger Goodell gets the final say and can increase it to whatever length he wants. So if she says 2 games, Goodell can up it to 8, 10, 17 or whatever. #Browns

This will buy valuable time for the dust to settle and for the QB to tie up any loose ends relating to his outstanding civil cases. Some believe that an indefinite suspension is far from foolproof. This could leave the Cleveland Browns quarterback open to potential blackmail from other alleged victims, genuine or not. As such, his team may continue to push for a set period of time.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith I suspect Roger Goodell wants to make the Browns regret trading for Deshaun Watson and giving him the big new contract. Watson will get a long suspension in part to dissuade other teams from trading for players under investigation and giving them lucrative contract extensions. I suspect Roger Goodell wants to make the Browns regret trading for Deshaun Watson and giving him the big new contract. Watson will get a long suspension in part to dissuade other teams from trading for players under investigation and giving them lucrative contract extensions.

There is no easy solution to this matter, and until the verdict is handed down, wild speculation will continue.

