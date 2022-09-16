"Sorry Bill, you are losing your touch" - NFL analyst claims Bill Belichick's arrogance is taking down the New England Patriots

In the third season without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick started off the 2022-2023 season 0-1.

They suffered a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on opening day and played poorly.

Since Brady left, the New England Patriots have been in rebuild mode, but have had a bit of success. However, they have yet to win a playoff game since he left. They started the 2022 season on the wrong track.

USA Today Sports NFL insider Mike Jones and FTW's Andy Nesbitt spoke about the end of the Patriot dynasty and thinks that Bill Belichick's arrogance is taking the Patriots down.

Jones claims that Belichick is being arrogant.

Jones said:

"Let's not forget. They had a really good defense before. They just needed an offense and a coach who was built ... invested into it. And maybe we'll see this, but this has a lot to do with Bill Belichick and the arrogance that we've seen from him.

"He lost his offensive coordinator. And he's got Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, a defensive coordinator and a special teams coordinator as his co-offensive coordinators, and Judge is working with the quarterbacks which he'd never done before."

Jones added that young QB Mac Jones needs a good coordinator to develop him. He said he won't get that with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, as both were fired from head coaching positions.

He added:

"And you've got a young guy and Mac Jones who needs guidance and development and you think these two dudes, the guys who got fired as head coaches because they were so bad, those are going to be the ones who are going to take the franchise to the next level. Nah, man, like I know you're good. And I know you got a lot of rings, but sorry, Bill, you're losing your touch. So yes, I think Patriots are headed down way and the Dolphins are going up."

The New England Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

The last time the New England Patriots won a playoff game, they were Super Bowl champions. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

They were a first-round exit in 2019 as they fell to the Baltimore Ravens and then missed the playoffs in 2020, their first year without Brady. Last season, they made the playoffs as a wild-card team but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

With a 0-1 start on the season, it's interesting to see how the New England Patriots' season will play out.

