Analyst encourages Packers to already consider Josh Jacobs replacement in 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers provided a surprise this offseason when they signed free-agent running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs, one of the top running backs on the market, was expected to have multiple suitors. While landing Jacobs on a four-year, $48 million contract on March 11, the Packers released starting running back Aaron Jones that day. The Minnesota Vikings then signed Jones the next day.

With Jacobs entering his sixth NFL season, ProFootballTalk analyst Mike Florio thinks the Packers should look for his future replacement in the draft. Florio isn't confident in backup AJ Dillion taking over and developing under Jacobs.

"I'm a little nervous about the running back position because they went all in for Josh Jacobs, and if he gets banged up, then there's AJ Dillon, who has not been spectacular," Florio said. "Do you develop somebody young at that position to kind of take over in a couple of years?"

The Packers could target a running back in the draft. The way they set up Jacobs' contract, they could release him after the 2025 season and only owe $9.3 million in dead cap space.

Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) two seasons ago but only managed to rush for 805 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 3.5 yards per carry last season. He could be hitting a decline or he could have had a bad year, but either way, the Packers might look for his replacement in the draft.

Who are some running backs the Green Bay Packers could target to pair up with Josh Jacobs?

Michigan RB Blake Corum during the 2024 CFP national championship game.

This year's NFL RB draft class isn't as strong as recent years. Even last year's draft class had two running backs (Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs) selected in the first 12 picks. This year's draft likely won't follow that same trend.

While there aren't any running backs projected to be first-round picks, there is still a bunch of talent at the position.

The Packers could target any running back they want after the first 32 picks.

Some of the top running backs include Texas' Jonathan Brooks, Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, Michigan's Blake Corum, Oregon's Bucky Irving and Florida State's Trey Benson. Many of these guys are in most draft analysts' top five or top 10 at the position.

While Josh Jacobs is just 26 years old, the Packers could think about adding a younger back to develop under him.

Who do you think the Packers should target in the draft?

