Analyst floats possibility Aaron Rodgers could make Tom Brady-like move to Florida

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were two of the premier rivals in the NFL a decade ago. And now, as Rodgers enters his 40s, the quarterback finds himself in a race against the ghost of Brady. The former Patriots quarterback had spent time in his 40s playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, at least one analyst has opened the possibility for Rodgers.

On Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed Kirk Cousins might have been the better option for the Miami Dolphins this season. He also claimed Dak Prescott and Rodgers might fit with the Florida-based franchise.

Mike Florio: "[00:00:16] There's a reason Kyle Shanahan wanted Kirk Cousins every year ... Mike McDaniel came from that offense. Maybe Cousins would be better, maybe Dak. ... Hey, if the Jets stink and Aaron Rodgers gets washed out along with everybody else, he's technically going to be available." [6.9] PFT

Aaron Rodgers chases the ghosts of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the last holdout from the previous era of the NFL. With Tom Brady and Peyton Manning retired, No. 8 chases the ability to boast about at least one key accomplishment with the two. Manning and Brady are the only starting quarterbacks in NFL history to win it all with two different franchises.

If Rodgers wins a Super Bowl for the New York Jets, he would be the third quarterback in league history to accomplish the feat.

Additionally, he finds himself chasing Brett Favre, his former mentor. Favre, like Rodgers, played for the Packers followed by the New York Jets. Rodgers missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury, while Favre went 9-7 and threw for 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Some would argue Rodgers is lagging behind Favre because he finished his first season with the Jets. However, if Rodgers can reach a playoff game or improve his production, the quarterback could pass his mentor.

However, it would be tough to make a compelling argument for Favre if Rodgers delivers a Super Bowl appearance or victory. As it stands, the stakes seemingly have never been higher for the former Packers quarterback.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.