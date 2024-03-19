Analyst gives Sean Payton’s Broncos stern warning about sitting out 2024 NFL draft after playing hooky in free agency at quarterback

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have been in the same situation that the Chicago Bears are just starting arguably since December. For some fans, the Broncos have been quarterback-less without a bonafide solution for years.

Speaking on Good Morning Football on Tuesday, NFL analyst Peter Schrager delivered a word of caution for the Broncos after doing "nothing" in free agency.

He started by outlining all the teams that bit on the free agency market while Denver stood pat. He listed Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold and Marcus Mariota as players the team failed to hook.

Now, following Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0, which had the Broncos letting the quarterback slip once again, Schrager got serious with Sean Payton's team.

"Sean Payton, George Paton... You better be ready to get moving. You don't want to miss out on this quarterback class. ... Don't miss out on this draft class. Don't be the one sitting on your hands," Schrager said.

He then went on to recall that Payton missed out on Patrick Mahomes by just one pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes was selected tenth in the draft and Payton's Saints chose at 11th.

The Saints could have had the now three-time Super Bowl winner had they moved up, but they stood pat. Schrager cautioned against letting fate repeat itself as the Broncos sit at 12th.

Who could Sean Payton's Broncos select with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

Michael Penix Jr. at 2024 NFL Combine

According to Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, the Broncos will have three quality choices at quarterback. Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will all be long gone. The team will have the options of JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

McCarthy is coming off winning a national championship in his final season with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Penix, meanwhile, is coming off losing the national championship in his final season with the University of Washington. Bo Nix, finally, is coming off the best touchdown-interception ratio of his career with the Oregon Ducks.

All three prospects have good things going for them. However, those looking to poke holes will have little trouble. McCarthy has sewn doubts about entering a rookie season with a de facto "Super Bowl hangover."

Penix has raised concerns about durability. Bo Nix, meanwhile, has switched schools in the past and raises concerns about his ability to weather tough times.

Will the Broncos dive in with a rookie quarterback or could they decide to throw up their hands and lean on Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.