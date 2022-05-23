NFL analyst identifies a major problem with Broncos QB Russell Wilson

When the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, the expectations were that the Broncos would easily become a Super Bowl contender.

Denver went all-in on Wilson this off-season. They acquired the quarterback and a 2022 fourth-round pick for tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, 2022 first, second, and fifth-round picks, and 2023 first and second-round picks. This shows how much confidence they have in Wilson.

NFL @NFL Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/yOI2EcEOtx

They finished in last place last year with a 7-10 record in a stacked AFC West. Analyst John Middlekauff spoke on 3 and Out about the AFC West and pointed out one major problem Wilson has with offensive coordinators.

Middlekauff said:

"I would probably pick [Denver] to take a wildcard spot. But I mean, I think the Chargers should win the division. They have the best team on paper but as we know in football, team on paper doesn't translate always to wins. I mean, it's a coaching league. And you know, we got some questions on the coach [in] Denver. I mean, they are putting a ton of pressure on this, their brand new head coach, and every offensive coordinator Russell Wilson's ever had has been fired. Like that's not an opinion. That's a fact. Now, obviously, Russell's had an incredible career, but for whatever reason, they have been fired. So I think they're the franchise's changing ownership."

Middlekauff added that the Chiefs and the Raiders also had their flaws.

"The Chiefs are just kind of flying under the radar... They've just won the Division six straight years... and they're flying under the vision so there's pressure on the Raiders. You guys had some incredible overtime win last year. But the team should be really good as I said the other day though, their offensive line is very questionable... They have one guy I feel really good about: Colton Miller, who I was actually pretty critical of when they drafted him, but that's an excellent draft pick by old Jon Gruden and Mayock... might have been Reggie McKenzie at the time, but he wasn't Reggie I don't even remember."

In Seattle, Wilson has had Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer as his offensive coordinators. Wilson wasn't a fan of when the Seahawks got rid of Schottenheimer in 2021.

Russell Wilson will be working with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

Denver Broncos Training Camp

As he goes to Denver, Wilson will now be playing under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Broncos are signing former Chiefs' QB Kyle Shurmur, who also is the son of Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur, per source. The younger Shurmur needs to pass through COVID protocols, but he is on track to work with his father and the Broncos. Broncos are signing former Chiefs' QB Kyle Shurmur, who also is the son of Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur, per source. The younger Shurmur needs to pass through COVID protocols, but he is on track to work with his father and the Broncos.

Shurmur was previously the head coach of the New York Giants in 2018-2019 and then signed with the Broncos to be their offensive coordinator the following season. He'll go from coaching Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock to Russell Wilson this season.

