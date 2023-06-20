Betting against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs usually do not ends up well. The reigning champions have won a playoff game every year since Mahomes was drafted, and they continue to dominate their division and the league year in, year out.

This is why a safe bet on them can look boring, but it's absolutely the best thing to do. The Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year after a great offseason, and that's while we are still putting them as a possible landing spot to DeAndre Hopkins.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears agrees that Kansas City is the team to beat entering the season. During his appearance on First Take, Spears pointed to the Chiefs' consistency to help them push for another Super Bowl in 2023:

Obviously, we know that it's a long season and how it goes out. But I said this a couple of years ago: I'm not betting against 15 and this team and Andy Reid. They've shown resiliency now since they've been in this stretch of having opportunities to either get to a Super Bowl win, Super Bowls, I think it’s five straight AFC championships. So why not bet on that? Why not bet on what we saw last year?

Why you should never bet against Patrick Mahomes

He's a wizard - no other adjective defines him better than this one. Just when you think you've seen all that's possible, he pulls another rabbit out of his hat, making a seemingly impossible pass or putting the ball through a tight window.

But it's not just pyrotechnics. He's also a smart quarterback who dissects defenses and turns games around like no one else.

Eleven different Kansas City players caught touchdown passes from Mahomes. It wasn't just highlights: according to NFL Next Gen Stats, only 8% of the Chiefs' quarterback passes were considered "in depth" this year.

Between Buffalo, Cincinnati and Kansas City, arguably the least strong roster is the Chiefs for 2023. The quarterback made up for it last and it is because of him that the team had the break and is in the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. Could they make it four appearances in six years?

