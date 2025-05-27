Analyst points out peculiar Ashton Jeanty observation from Raiders OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders began OTAs, and one of the players with the most attention on him is first-round pick Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty was a star running back in college and will be a focal point of the Raiders' offense this season. The Heisman finalist was selected sixth overall by Las Vegas and enters the season with plenty of hype.

Although Jeanty was known in college for his ability to get yards after contact and break tackles on the ground, analyst Ted Nguyen noted something interesting in OTAs. The Raiders released a video that showed Jeanty catching downfield passes, which could mean Las Vegas plans to integrate him into the passing game as well.

"Jeanty catching downfield out breakers is interesting," Nguyen wrote.

At Boise State last season, Jeanty caught just 23 passes for 138 yards as he was rarely part of their passing game.

However, perhaps Las Vegas believes they can bring Jeanty to another level if he becomes a threat in the passing game, which means he could remain on the field for all three downs. At Boise State last season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries.

Raiders coach praises Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty is learning a new playbook and system as a rookie in the NFL, but legendary coach Pete Carroll is impressed with him.

Jeanty is expected to start in Week 1 and play a big role in the offense. Although this is his first OTAs, Carroll says they aren't holding anything back.

“He’s doing great. He really is. He’s right on point with everything that we’re doing. He’s studying really hard. He’s been really diligent about all aspects. There’s nothing that he doesn’t find important,” Carroll said of Jeanty last week, via USA Today. “We’re not holding anything back on him. He’s getting a lot of plays.”

Jeanty, meanwhile, says he modeled his game around Marshawn Lynch, so he's excited to be coached by Carroll, who coached Lynch in Seattle.

“It's amazing, especially with how he used (Lynch) so much in the rushing attack,” Jeanty said. “It makes me even more excited. I can kind of be that next iconic running back to play for Pete Carroll.”

Jeanty and the Raiders will open their season on Sept. 7 on the road against the New England Patriots.

