Analyst predicts Jets' 2025 wins with Justin Fields while dismissing playoffs hopes in post-Aaron Rodgers era

This offseason, the New York Jets decided to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers in favor of QB Justin Fields. Despite starting the season as the QB1 in Pittsburgh last year, Fields lost the starting job to veteran QB Russell Wilson midway through the 2024 season and did not win the role back. However, throughout his NFL career, Fields has shown flashes of elite level QB play.

As a result, the Jets enter the 2025 season as one of the most interesting teams in the entire league. While some fans and analysts have high expectations for the Jets given their strong defense and offensive playmakers, others are not fully sold on the New York franchise achieving success this upcoming season.

On Monday, ESPN NFL analyst Mike Greenberg questioned whether the Jets could return to the postseason in 2025.

"Would you believe Justin Fields is going to lead the Jets back to the playoffs?" Greenberg asked.

In response, NFL analyst Damien Woody made clear that he does not think that this is the year for the Jets and highlighted how he believed the Jets should operate on offense as well.

"I would not… I think here's what the Jets need to do with Justin Fields, they need to break the record, whatever the Jets franchise record is for rushing attempts, they need to break it." (10:00) Woody said.

Will the New York Jets make the playoffs in 2025?

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see whether the New York Jets would make the playoffs in 2025. After finishing the 2024 campaign with a disappointing record of 5-12, the iconic Jets franchise had a stronger season this upcoming year.

The Jets finished with a record of 9-8, something that was good enough for second place in the AFC East division. However, despite the improved overall record, the New York Jets did not qualify for the postseason in 2025, finishing just out of the playoffs in eighth place in the AFC.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

