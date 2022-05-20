NFL analyst reveals logical reason why Ravens haven't prepared new deal for QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens will soon have some business to do with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 25-year-old, who is playing this season on the fifth-year option, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. As to why they are yet to make any progress on a new deal is a matter of some debate.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens officially picked up QB Lamar Jackson’s fully-guaranteed, $23.1 million fifth-year option. Time to continue work on the long-term extension. Ravens officially picked up QB Lamar Jackson’s fully-guaranteed, $23.1 million fifth-year option. Time to continue work on the long-term extension.

Analyst Michael Lombardi recently wrote an article on four quarterbacks that need to play better in 2022. Jackson was among them. Lombardi wrote:

"As everyone discuss the Jackson contract extension, we fail to mention that he wasn’t even close to his MVP form from 2019."

He went on:

"Jackson was a full yard below rushing yards per attempt in ’21. In the 12 games he played, he attempted 11 rushes a game (same as 2020), but his longest rush of the season was only 31 yards, as teams were defending him differently in terms of their rush lanes."

He continued:

"His passing numbers came crashing down as his adjusted yards passing went from 8.19 in ‘19, to 5.78 last season; his percentage of being sacked increased from 5.4 in ‘19 to 9.0 in ‘21."

Lombardi added:

"He needs to improve in all areas, most specifically attacking the deep third part of the field. When at Louisville, he threw a great deep ball, on over and post routes. Jackson struggled even back then at throwing outside the numbers, right or left. He is widely erratic in that area, which then shrinks the field and allows the defense to pack its defenders inside."

He concluded by saying:

"Everyone now knows he is best when throwing the ball in the middle of the field, between the numbers, which is why tight end Mark Andrews was the target on 153 passing attempts, the most on the team."

Lamar Jackson's stalled contract negotiations may be a due to a combination of factors

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Not only does the quarterback have to play better in 2021 in order to get a lucrative contract, but he must also be willing to commit to the future.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jackson has told the Ravens that he’s currently “too focused” on having a strong 2022 season and wants to wait for contract negotiations. The 25-year-old doesn’t want to negotiate a deal until next offseason.

This could mean a variety of things and is open to interpretation. It could simply be that he thinks he can get a better deal following a better season, or that he is worth more than what the Ravens are suggesting.

Several record-breaking deals were signed this offseason, including Deshaun Watson's guaranteed $230 million extension with AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns. The lack of progress could simply be a matter of valuation and negotiation.

It is, however, very unorthodox for a player to not want to get a pay rise, and this situation has raised more than a few eyebrows as to why that might be.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk When will Lamar Jackson engage the Ravens in contract talks? It may not be until 2023, at the earliest. wp.me/pbBqYq-cf6X When will Lamar Jackson engage the Ravens in contract talks? It may not be until 2023, at the earliest. wp.me/pbBqYq-cf6X

The quarterback also represents himself, which could always present challenges with contract negotiations. The only thing Jackson can do is improve in 2022 and maybe the Ravens will offer him a lucrative long-term deal to entice him to stay.

