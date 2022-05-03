“There’s a danger in being seduced by hanging out with college friends” - NFL analyst views Derek Carr and Davante Adams as duo under most pressure

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest moves this off-season when they traded for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The trade pairs up the old college teammates Derek Carr and Davante Adams. The two shone together at Fresno State in college. NFL Network insider Kyle Brandt said on GMFB that Adams wanted out of Green Bay to join his old college friend and teammate, Derek Carr. Brandt said:

“I want to see how this thing goes because Davante was openly kind of just pontificating, while with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers about how much he likes Derek Carr."

He went on to say:

"Could have taken less if he wanted to stay with Green Bay. I don't blame him for leaving. But you had the greatest quarterbacks that’s ever lived and you were killing it every single year. You wanted out. You're back with your college friends."

Clearly a man with something on his mind, Brandt continued:

"We all want to hang out with our college friends. We all love it. But like eventually we become adults and you go and build lives and stuff. And there's a danger in being seduced by hanging out with your college friends."

Brandt concluded, saying that he that he wants to see the two put up big numbers this year in the NFL:

I hope this works out. It's gonna be a great story if they do. I want the Raiders winning playoff games. But this thing demands great production. Two guys in their prime, I don't care where they played in college. I care how they play in the NFL. And I want you to put up big numbers this year.”

Are Derek Carr & Davante Adams the best new quarterback-wide receiver duo in the league?

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Brandt's criticism aside, Carr and Adams are one of the most intriguing new duos in the NFL. They're both in their prime, have made multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections and were former college teammates. Last season, the wide receiver finished with 123 receptions, 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Another new duo that will be exciting to watch are new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The third-year receiver is looking for a breakout season. With a quarterback like Wilson, he can elevate his game and have a career year.

The Chiefs have an interesting duo in Patrick Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Sky Moore. After the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs added a few receivers in the off-season (JuJu Smith-Schuster & Marquez Valdes-Scantling) but Moore will have the opportunity to become their number one playmaker.

The Raiders finished 10-7 last year. They made the playoffs but lost 19-26 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wildcard round. With the addition of Adams, fans will be optimistic of a deeper playoff run this season.

The highly anticipated 2022 NFL season can't come quickly enough for fans, though all we can do at this stage is try to remain patient.

