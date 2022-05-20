"Did you watch Drew Brees in his final year?" - NFL analyst scoffs at prospect of retired QB’s return to football

Former New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees retired from the game of football after the 2020 season on March 14, 2021, exactly 15 years to the day that he signed his first contract with the Saints.

Last weekend, Brees tweeted that he was thinking about maybe coming back to the NFL.

Brees wrote:

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes gave her thoughts on a potential Brees return on the Mina Kimes Podcast.

Kimes said:

“...We’re at this point where he is defying every historical precedent we know about what NFL quarterbacks are capable of... I was just saying... with Drew Brees... I don't know if it was news or whatever, but he put out a tweet saying I might work in NBC, I might go back to football. And I feel like there was not a lot, so I'm not trying to strawman this, but there's a little bit of speculation. Oh might he come back to football? No, guys, did you watch Drew Brees in his final year? No, he's not coming back.”

Drew Brees last played in the 2020 playoffs vs. the Buccaneers

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The last game of Drew Brees' career was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 divisional round of the playoffs. Brees threw for 134 yards and a touchdown but tossed three interceptions in a 30-20 loss.

Brees retired as Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, a First-Team All-Pro, a 13-time Pro Bowler, a two-time offensive player of the year, a Walter Payton Man of the Year, and an NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He also has the most seasons as the passer leader with seven.

Brees is a lock to be a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer after the tremendous career he's had. If he were to return to the Saints this season, he would likely be their starting quarterback. New Orleans re-signed Jameis Winston this off-season to a new two-year deal to be their starter, but if Brees returns, he'll most likely take that spot.

