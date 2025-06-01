Analyst suggests Travis Kelce to "keep up with" Taylor Swift for better NFL output after lackluster 2024 season

The Kansas City Chiefs are well-positioned for success so long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy. Throughout his career, Kansas City has put workable weapons around Mahomes, who has more than done his part to help the Chiefs win.

Ad

Entering the offseason, there are not many questions surrounding Kansas City. They're consistent, they have depth and they're proven winners; a winning formula in the NFL.

As they look to avenge their loss in last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs have expressed confidence in star tight end Travis Kelce, who has worked hard to improve his conditioning for his 13th NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to a quote from Mahomes, which praised Kelce's conditioning at this point in the offseason, SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm offered the tight end a tip for his workout routine.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

"Can I just say, he's gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat. And she does it back-to-back nights," Storm said (5:00 onwards).

Kelce may be taking a note out of Taylor Swift's book. The 10-time Pro-Bowler vowed to return for his 13th NFL season in some of the best shape of his career, a promise he hasn't taken lightly. Last season, he struggled with his conditioning down the stretch, recording the fewest yards of his career, not including his rookie year.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes compliments Travis Kelce's offseason work ethic

Travis Kelce is motivated to improve on what was a lackluster 2024 campaign by his standards. The seven-time All-Pro's streak of eight consecutive seasons with at least 900 receiving yards, the longest in NFL history, was broken.

Kelce returned to the Chiefs for his 13th season in the league, fueled by the team's loss in the Super Bowl.

Ad

Over the weekend, Patrick Mahomes praised Kelce's mental focus and his work ethic to improve from last season.

"If it's the last ride (for Travis Kelce), you would never know," Mahomes said on Saturday. "The way he's talking about football, and the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year... He's in here, He's working. I know his body feels good."

Kelce and the Chiefs kicked off their offseason program earlier this week and will wrap up OTA workouts on June 13. Returning to the Chiefs this offseason, the star tight end showed up prepared and ready to work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.