Analyst suggests Travis Kelce to "keep up with" Taylor Swift for better NFL output after lackluster 2024 season

The Kansas City Chiefs are well-positioned for success so long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy. Throughout his career, Kansas City has put workable weapons around Mahomes, who has more than done his part to help the Chiefs win.
Entering the offseason, there are not many questions surrounding Kansas City. They're consistent, they have depth and they're proven winners; a winning formula in the NFL.
As they look to avenge their loss in last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs have expressed confidence in star tight end Travis Kelce, who has worked hard to improve his conditioning for his 13th NFL season.
Reacting to a quote from Mahomes, which praised Kelce's conditioning at this point in the offseason, SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm offered the tight end a tip for his workout routine.
"Can I just say, he's gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat. And she does it back-to-back nights," Storm said (5:00 onwards).
Kelce may be taking a note out of Taylor Swift's book. The 10-time Pro-Bowler vowed to return for his 13th NFL season in some of the best shape of his career, a promise he hasn't taken lightly. Last season, he struggled with his conditioning down the stretch, recording the fewest yards of his career, not including his rookie year.
Patrick Mahomes compliments Travis Kelce's offseason work ethic
Travis Kelce is motivated to improve on what was a lackluster 2024 campaign by his standards. The seven-time All-Pro's streak of eight consecutive seasons with at least 900 receiving yards, the longest in NFL history, was broken.
Kelce returned to the Chiefs for his 13th season in the league, fueled by the team's loss in the Super Bowl.
Over the weekend, Patrick Mahomes praised Kelce's mental focus and his work ethic to improve from last season.
"If it's the last ride (for Travis Kelce), you would never know," Mahomes said on Saturday. "The way he's talking about football, and the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year... He's in here, He's working. I know his body feels good."
Kelce and the Chiefs kicked off their offseason program earlier this week and will wrap up OTA workouts on June 13. Returning to the Chiefs this offseason, the star tight end showed up prepared and ready to work.
