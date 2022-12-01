Browns to make playoffs with Deshaun Watson? NFL analyst believes QB can take Cleveland to postseason

The Cleveland Browns will get a major upgrade at the quarterback position this week as Deshaun Watson is set to make his season debut vs. his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson has finished serving his 11-game suspension this season due to his sexual assault allegations that stemmed from over a year ago.

The former All-Pro quarterback was traded from the Texans to the Browns this offseason.

With the addition of getting Watson back, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks thinks it's enough to catapult Cleveland to the playoffs.

Brooks said:

"Oh, they're alive. They're alive because they get their franchise quarterback coming back. I know it's been a two-year hiatus since we last saw Deshaun Watson playing consistent football, but now they have an opportunity to bring him back."

"Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, the running game, they can get it done. Amari Cooper is already out there waiting for him to be his number one receiver. David Njoku, being able to control it over the middle if he just can be what I call a game manager."

It seems unlikely Deshaun Watson will carry the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs

Brooks has high expectations for Watson. It is true that when Watson last played football, he was a top-five quarterback. In 2020, Watson led the league in passing yards (4,823) and yards per attempt (8.9) while throwing a career-high 33 touchdowns.

One issue with Watson making his return is that it has been nearly two years since he's stepped foot on the field. He showed rust in the minimal preseason action he had this year, and it may take a while for him to break the rust.

Not only has he not played in a while, but it may also take some time for him to get used to his new team and system. He won't be throwing to anyone who is as good as his number one target in Houston, DeAndre Hopkins.

They are also tied for last place in the AFC North with a 4-7 record. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are tied for first place at 7-4, and it seems unlikely the Browns will catch up to either of them.

