Analyst urges league to go all-in on redo of 2023 Aaron Rodgers primetime fever as NFL schedule drop looms

With the NFL slated to announce the full 2024 schedule this Wednesday evening, some people will be keeping an eye on the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets, who acquired Rodgers last offseason, had six primetime games on their schedule in 2023. The NFL knew acquiring Rodgers would bring eyeballs, but that didn't matter as he tore his Achilles during the Jets' opening game against the Buffalo Bills.

With the NFL schedule dropping this Wednesday, ProFootballTalk analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is hopeful that the Jets will have a bunch of primetime games this season.

"I think I got to pick the Jets. I got to see it. I gotta go Jets. I do want to see it," Simms said. "Well, I'm hoping Aaron Rodgers stays healthy because you're right. If he's not Aaron Rodgers, it changes. That changes things. But you know, hoping he stays healthy. The talent they have on the football team.

"The pressure and expectations that are around that right now, right? You know some of the things Rodgers says and does off the field. Right. And that does bring more attention to the Jets and things there. So yeah, the Jets to me are one of the teams I definitely want to see more."

2024 NFL schedule release: Everything we know so far

Lamar Jackson during AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

NFL fans woke up to some exciting news Monday morning, finding out which game would serve as the 2024 season opener.

It was announced this morning that the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, would host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The following day, the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles will play in the NFL's first game in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The NFL will also have two games on Christmas Day, which falls on a Wednesday. As a result, there will be two Saturday matchups played the prior Saturday, on Dec. 21.

The International Series is continuing to grow, as there will be three games played in London, England, and one game in Munich, Germany, this season.

While the schedule hasn't been set yet, teams know who their home and away opponents are this season. Some of the most intriguing matchups this season include: Chiefs at 49ers, Lions at 49ers, Bills at Texans, Broncos at Saints, Eagles at Giants, Bears at Commanders and many more.

