"And they'll still lose": NFL fans react to Browns' new $600,000,000 domed stadium project

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium. According to ESPN, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a two-year, $60 billion budget that allocates $600 million in unclaimed funds for the brand-new facility.

It comes after Browns owner, the Haslam Sports Group, requested the state's help in constructing the $2.4 billion domed stadium at the suburban Brook Park south of Cleveland.

NFL fans had quite the reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One said:

"Oh man. And they'll still lose."

Another added:

"That stadium bringing 0 rings!"

One said:

"Should be outdoor stadium...indoors in Cleveland sucks"

Some fans were less pessimistic in their reactions.

One added:

"Gorgeous 😍"

Another said:

"Why ppl hating that stadium looks amazing"

One chipped in:

"That will be one of best Stadiums in the League!"

According to ESPN, the Browns informed the city of Cleveland of their plans to construct a state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment complex in Brook Park. The planned new venue is 15 miles south of Cleveland. The team's stadium lease will expire at the end of the 2028 season.

Meanwhile, the Browns are looking to figure out their immediate future in terms of playoff contention. They've had a busy offseason, which involves free agency additions, trades and an eventful NFL draft.

What's next for the Cleveland Browns?

The Browns ended the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. It was the second worst in the league and gave them the consolation of the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The front office opted to trade away that pick for a significant draft haul, and the Jacksonville Jaguars ended up using that pick to select 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

In the meantime, the Browns have the unenviable task of getting a starting quarterback from a crowded room. Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are competing with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the starting role for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Aside from the quarterback dilemma, the Browns are aiming to return to playoff contention under two-time AP Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. The team will report for training camp this month before partaking in preseason games against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns will hope to get back into playoff contention in time for a possible move to a new stadium. It'll take loads of effort, and it all starts with a productive 2025 campaign.

