Andrei Iosivas Bengals contract: How much will WR earn in Cincinnati?

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is one of the franchise's most interesting prospects in recent years. The tall pass catcher is a natural athlete, and he projects to be a stellar weapon for years in the Joe Burrow-led offense.

Ahead of his rookie year, Iosivas signed a four-year, $3,999,384 contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. It included a $159,384 signing bonus, and it will see Iosivas earn $999,846 per year with the Bengals.

Andrei Iosivas’ college career

Andrei Iosivas was a highly touted recruit coming out of Punahou. He had an array of offers to play football at the collegiate level, but he eventually chose Princeton University.

Iosivas enrolled at Princeton and played on the school's varsity squad as a freshman. In the very next season, his sophomore year, Iosivas snagged 18 passes for 263 receiving yards and four TDs.

Unfortunately, the Hawaiian's initial junior season in 2020 was binned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he elected to take a gap year to make the best use of the year.

He returned to Princeton in 2021 to play for the football team. Iosivas had a career year in his return year, as he posted a stat line of 703 receiving yards and five touchdowns. For his stellar performances, Iosivas was named in the second-team All-Ivy League.

Andrei Iosivas returned for his final year of eligibility in 2022 and put in a season to remember. He led the conference with 66 catches, 943 receiving yards and seven TDs. He was subsequently named to the first-team All-Ivy League for his efforts.

Andrei Iosivas’ NFL career

Following an impressive college football career, Anderi Iosivas was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He subsequently signed a four-year rookie deal and joined the Bengals stacked wide receiver room that included the likes of Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Iosivas had his first professional reception in the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. The reception was a 9-yard contested sideline catch, and the Bengals went on to win the game 34–20.

Since then, Iosivas has snagged two touchdowns in the NFL, against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. He's one to look out for in the coming years in Cincinnati.