"Andrew Berry shove it up your a*s" - Pacman Jones goes scorched earth on Browns for drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have been in the spotlight since they took Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. While many feel that the franchise made the right decision with drafting Sanders, some have slammed Cleveland for picking the former Colorado star.

Amid the spotlight on Sanders and the Browns, former NFL star Pacman Jones blasted Cleveland for drafting the former CU star as late as the fifth round, urging the quarterback to leave the franchise.

"I don't understand how Shedeur went all the way to the fifth round, and by the worst team," Jones said on his Politely Raw! show on Tuesday. "I know what everybody else wanna say, Sanders, politically correct thing, F**k that. I don't think he should be there."

Jones also hammered Browns general manager Andrew Berry for discussing Sanders differently in his press conference.

“This f**kin’ guy has no couth about nothing that he is f**kin’ saying”, Jones said. “He’s a f**king fifth-round pick! You got five motherf**kin’ quarterbacks! Andrew Berry, shove it up your a**”.

Sanders played college football at Jackson State for two seasons before transferring to Colorado for 2023.

In his final year with the Buffs, the QB threw for 4,137 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for four TDs. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Shedeur Sanders could serve as Cleveland Browns' QB2 next season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders could potentially serve as the backup to Joe Flacco for the Cleveland Browns next season. The former CU is likely to fight for the QB2 role with Dillon Gabriel this offseason.

Since Deshaun Watson is still recovering from an Achilles rupture, Flacco is expected to take over as QB1 for the Browns at the start of the 2025 season. However, if Sanders has a strong offseason, he might also be in contention to get the starting berth for the Browns next season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation in Cleveland unfolds in the coming months.

