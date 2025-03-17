  • home icon
  Andrew Schulz claims Tom Brady's football obsession may have been tough on his marriage with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen

Andrew Schulz claims Tom Brady’s football obsession may have been tough on his marriage with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen

By Heena singh
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:49 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (image credit: IMAGN)

Comedian and actor Andrew Schulz believes that Tom Brady’s unceasingly intense dedication to football may have been one of the reasons behind his split with Gisele Bundchen. On Friday's episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Schulz pointed out how Brady’s singular focus on the game could have made their marriage tough.

He noted that Brady’s greatness came at a cost, referencing LeBron James’ comments about sacrificing family time for success.

“I bet Tom would even acknowledge that it’s probably hard being married to a guy with that level of singular focus," Schulz said (05:16). "Football is everything for him, and that’s probably what makes him so great. LeBron said it recently — greatness is sacrificing time with your family.”
Brady and Bundchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, with reports suggesting that his decision to unretire played a role. She had previously voiced concerns about his football-first mentality and hoped he’d be more present with their children.

Schulz’s take adds to the ongoing conversation about the sacrifices elite athletes make.

While Brady called the split "amicable," Bundchen described it as "the death of a dream." Both have moved on — Brady stepping into broadcasting and Bundchen having a child with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Brady’s seven Super Bowls didn’t come without trade-offs and Schulz believes his obsession with winning might have been one of them.

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady’s divorce and marriage challenges

Shannon Sharpe isn’t buying the idea that wealth holds a marriage together — not when it comes to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. On the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, on Friday, he pointed out that despite Brady’s $300 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth), his marriage still ended in divorce.

"I think the thing is, with Tom, he’s probably thinking, 'I got all this money, why does she need to do that?'" Sharpe said. "No, he’s got all this money, and he still couldn’t keep his ex happy."

Sharpe believes Bundchen may have wanted more than just financial security.

"Maybe she wanted time," Sharpe said. "Maybe she wanted attention. I don’t know what she wanted. Tom seems to be happy. He’s moved on. Clearly, she’s moved on. But I think in the back of his mind, he’s like, 'This was probably going on right in front of my face.'"

The former couple have since moved on but Sharpe thinks Brady might be wondering if the signs were there all along.

