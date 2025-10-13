  • home icon
  Andrew Whitworth calls out Tua Tagovailoa for pointing finger at his team after QB's late INT costs Dolphins in 29-27 loss to Chargers

Andrew Whitworth calls out Tua Tagovailoa for pointing finger at his team after QB's late INT costs Dolphins in 29-27 loss to Chargers

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 13, 2025 14:26 GMT
Andrew Whitworth calls out Tua Tagovailoa for pointing finger at his team after QB
Andrew Whitworth calls out Tua Tagovailoa for pointing finger at his team after QB's late INT costs Dolphins in 29-27 loss to Chargers

After the team's 29-27 loss to the LA Chargers on Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa blamed it on issues inside the locker room.

Former NFL lineman Andrew Whitworth reacted to the clip of Tagovailoa's postgame interview on X.

“Woof… That’s on you bud,” Whitworth tweeted.
Tagovailoa has had a mixed season. He has completed 106 of 150 passes (70.7%) for 1,008 yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions and 11 sacks. Tagovailoa's best games were in Week 2 against the Patriots and Week 5 versus the Panthers. However, mistakes in Week 1 and a big interception in Week 6 hurt the team.

The Dolphins are 1-5 and have lost back-to-back games by giving up late. After Sunday's defeat, Tagovailoa mentioned teammates not being fully committed when asked how the team could stay positive,

"I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys," Tagovailoa said. "We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late. Guys not showing up to player-only meetings. We got to get cleaned up. It starts with the little things like that."

Off the field, Tagovailoa has also faced challenges with his health. He has had four confirmed concussions in his NFL career.

The most serious ones happened in 2022 and 2024, including a scary moment in Week 3 of the 2022 season against the Bills. He took another hit to the head while sliding on Sept. 29, but he was able to finish the game.

The quarterback started practicing jiu-jitsu to learn how to fall safely and avoid head injuries. He has also made diet changes, adding more carbs and water to help his body stay balanced and reduce risk.

Miami's playoff chances are slim after Week 6. Tagovailoa’s leadership and health remain central to the team’s hopes of turning the season around.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel speaks out after Tua Tagovailoa’s heated remarks about his teammates

After Tua Tagovailoa publicly called out teammates during Sunday's postgame press conference, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responded calmly.

“Player-led meetings are extra things outside of what I demand,” McDaniel said, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
“They’ve been very accountable to me. It sounds like there was something on his mind with regard to the specific meetings, with a couple individuals that he was trying to get corrected with direct communication. I think that’s the only way to lead.”
McDaniel also made it clear that the team is open and honest, and that the players have met all the standards he has set.

The Dolphins' next game is on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

